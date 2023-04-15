Why was Justin Trudeau’s brother the acceptor of a sizeable ‘donation’ from China?

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on April 14, 2023.

On last night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra talked about another charity that Justin Trudeau has destroyed because of ‘outside politicization.’ This followed a Globe and Mail report about a $125 million Beijing-linked donation ‘as part of an influence operation to curry favour with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.’

The entire board of directors for the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation has jointly resigned, citing the politicization of a questionable 2016 donation from Chinese billionaires.https://t.co/1AEM3nkvzM — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) April 11, 2023

Ezra talked about how suspicious it was that Justin Trudeau’s brother, Alexander, was the one to receive the massive check from the Chinese government.

I mean, why would he accept the check? That's something that an administrator or a development officer would do? Is that something that an accountant would do for staff to do? Why did Alexander Trudeau do it?

He shared some more information about Alexander Trudeau.

Remember I mentioned that Alexander Trudeau, Justin Trudeau's brother was his policy adviser during Trudeau's leadership run. So he was, he was whispering in Trudeau's here the whole time. Well, he literally had the dictatorship of China publish his book. In fact, they were the ones who suggested, suggested that he write a book about China. I wonder how much they paid him.

“The year this happened was 2016, the same year as the big cash gift that Alexandra him himself signed for,” Ezra explained.