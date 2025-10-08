Why were two reporters frog marched out of an antisemitism forum in Toronto?

You may recall that the Oraynu Congregation for Humanistic Judaism staged a forum on antisemitism at the Borochov Centre in north Toronto.

We think…

That’s because even before the event began, the guest speakers deemed reporters from Rebel News and Juno News to be… “unsafe”?

We kid you not. Both Sue-Ann Levy and I, who had formally registered for the event and were allowed to attend by the gatekeeper, were suddenly deemed persona non grata and were ordered to vacate the premises.

But why?

First, Levy and I were told we were “non-approved media.”

Um, which outlets are “approved” media?

Nobody would say. But we suspect that if leftist media outlets such as the CBC and the Toronto Star had dropped by, they would’ve been welcomed with open arms.

Then suddenly, the reason for the expulsion order changed as Levy and I were told that our very presence was creating an “unsafe” situation.

Come again?

How is that two reporters quietly sitting in the front row planning to cover an antisemitism forum is a safety issue?

Again, no explanation was given.

And so it was that the rabbi, Eva Goldfinger, dispatched a security guard to have Levy and I ejected under threat of criminal trespass!

Why did the organizers for a forum on antisemitism kick the media out? Was it because the speakers at the forum are with the Toronto District School Board? The woke TDSB is more concerned about fake “anti-Palestinian racism” than actual antisemitism. Fraud https://t.co/BWcKooaLJ4 — David Menzies (@TheMenzoid) August 7, 2025

Here’s what you should know about Goldfinger – the rabbi, not the Bond villain: she has stated in the past that she doesn’t believe in God. We’re not making this up.

As for the guest speakers who were so terrified by the presence of Levy and I – why would that be?

Maybe because the speakers are Toronto District School Board useful idiots. That would be trustee Shelley Laskin and TDSB spokesthingy Shari Schwartz-Maltz.

Here’s what you need to know about the leftist kooks who run the TDSB: this school board is obsessed with so-called “anti-Palestinian racism” as opposed to antisemitism.

Indeed, the last time Rebel News visited the TDSB’s headquarters, hundreds of Jewish students, parents, and allies were staging a protest. They were upset that the TDSB seemingly doesn’t give a rodent’s rectum about antisemitism.

And the statistics back up their position:

For example, the federal Brym report has identified 781 antisemitic incidents in Ontario schools since Oct. 7, 2023. Of those, 39% (304) were from the TDSB. Of these, 1/6 were teacher initiated (50 incidents.)

Questions: have those 50 incidents been reported to the Ontario College of Teachers? (If not, why not?)

And what steps has the TDSB taken to prevent its property from being used to support anti-Israel demonstrations?

And why won’t the TDSB publish qualitative information on how it responds to antisemitic incidents?

Of note, here’s another thing you need to know about the TDSB: this school board was deemed to be so dysfunctional that the provincial government took over running the board in June.

As for the Oraynu Congregation for Humanistic Judaism, this is an ultraleft leaning organization. Yet, even so, one would expect that when it comes to antisemitism, this organization as well as Rebel News and Juno News would all be on the same page. But no.

As well, it became clear given the nasty comments of some of the attendees that the Oraynu Congregation for Humanistic Judaism is comprised of self-hating Jews. There’s no other way to put it.

But get this: Sue-Ann levy did a little digging in the aftermath and discovered that the reason the speakers with the TDSB wanted us out booted out of this venue is that they aren’t supposed to be representing the TDSB in the first place do the board being under provincial control.

Here's what she recently wrote in a Juno News piece:

“Upon sober second thought, I realized that Laskin, one of the board’s 22 trustees, recently put under provincial supervision, was not supposed to be there representing the board in any way! “She was ordered to give up her board laptop and phone two weeks ago and is banned from representing the board in any way at parent or outside meetings. "That is why, I’m betting, she was so upset that Menzies and I turned up. “That is why she refused to come and speak to us herself. “She was caught. “Sadly, it would seem she used the useful idiots at Oraynu to make us the bad guys, and because we are Conservative media, they gladly complied—aggressively and most willingly.” Sue-Ann adds: “Progressive Jews pushing around and bullying Jews who go the extra mile to expose anti-Semitism at an event on anti-Semitism. “Laskin getting said Jews to do her dirty work, even though she was not supposed to be there. “You can’t make this stuff up. “The world has gone truly nuts.”

Postscript: Sue-Ann decided years ago that there was no way a rabbi that didn’t believe in God was going to marry her. But get this: that very same rabbi – Eva Goldfinger – officiated over my wedding way back in 1991. (I had forgotten this, but my bride remembered.)

In any event, Rabbi Goldfinger was far nicer some 34 years ago. Was it because she was getting paid? And when it comes to an atheist rabbi sharing the same name as a Bond villain, money talks and conservative-leaning reporters walk?

Sad.