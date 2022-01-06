Will banning the unvaxxed from liquor & cannabis stores help stop the spread? Montrealers react

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

The Quebec government has announced that the use of the vaccine passport will be used from January 18 in SAQ's (Société des alcools du Québec) as well as at the SQDC (Société québecoise du cannabis), the province's liquor and cannabis stores, as another measure to limit access to certain places for unvaccinated people.

During the first wave, even Premier François Legault made a joke about the benefits of having a glass of wine every now and then to calm the anxiety of the first wave. Now, liquor is being used as a tool to punish the unvaccinated?

In the streets of Montreal, many people reacted to this new measure and whether they thought it would help reduce positive cases and hospitalizations. Moreover, would they like to see the vaccine passport extended even further in society, even at grocery stores?

Here's what some of the public thinks about all this.

Le gouvernement du Quebec a annoncé que l’utilisation du passeport vaccinal sera utilisé, à partir du 18 janvier, dans les SAQ (Société des alcools du Québec) ainsi qu’à la SQDC (Société québecoise du cannabis). Une autre mesure afin de limiter l’accès à certains endroits aux non-vaccinés.

Durant la première vague, même François Legault avait fait une blague concernant les bienfaits de prendre un verre de vin de temps en temps afin de calmer l’anxiété de la première vague. Maintenant, c’est un outil afin de punir les non-vaccinés?

Dans les rues de Montréal, plusieurs personnes ont réagi au propos de cette nouvelle mesure et s’ils pensaient que cela pourrait aider à diminuer les cas positifs ainsi que d’hospitalisations. De plus, voudraient-ils voir le passeport vaccinal s’étendre encore davantage dans la société même jusqu’à l’épicerie?

Voici ce qu'une partie de la population pense de tout cela.

