Will infighting undermine Alberta's Conservative leadership?

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Edmonton Sun columnist Lorne Gunter discusses the prospects of a leadership review for Premier Danielle Smith.

Ezra warned of a vote split as a result of the Conservative infighting: "As long as there is no vote split and the people who are now cranky about Smith don't hive off and form their own party, there’s not likely going to be an NDP government unless, as you said, the voters are finally tired of all of this interno scene bickering within conservative circles and nobody's good enough."

He explained that being conservative isn't just about fiscal responsibility, but it's also about culture: "More and more, as I grow older, I value the other parts of being conservative too. I think that Danielle Smith is strong on those. For example, she's had a very thoughtful balance on the trans issue."

Lorne mentioned that Danielle Smith does have the occasional wacky idea, such as building cross-province railroads and doubling the population of the province by 2050.

"The only way to do that is if you start to accept an awful lot of immigrants now. It could be in-migration from other provinces, and we do have the largest in-migration from other provinces of natural-born Canadians of any province in the country.. but as far as foreign immigration, that’s the only way you get to the number 10 million," said Ezra, before confirming that Smith walked back the proposal.

"I think she’s done well," said Lorne, "And the thing I would ask people who are trying to get a non-confidence motion going at the annual general meeting the UCP will have in Red Deer on November 1st and 2nd is: what’s the alternative? Who is your candidate?"