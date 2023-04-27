Will Liberal censorship plans fail, just like their attempt to prop up legacy media?

The Canadian Press / Nick Iwanyshyn

By Ezra Levant PETITION: Stop The Censorship The Trudeau government must withdraw their online censorship plans. 49,503 signatures

Goal: 100,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Canadians do not want the government to tell them what is true or false, a federal focus group found.

“Users were confident they could spot misinformation online without the government’s help,” detailed an article by Blacklock’s Reporter.

Canadians are uneasy with letting gov’t decide what qualifies as fake news, says in-house @cse_cst research: “Many participants expressed reservations about the Government of Canada telling Canadians what is true or false.” https://t.co/wnOLhp1hZj #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/4O32VuetBg — Holly Doan (@hollyanndoan) April 27, 2023

The report titled, Study On Online Disinformation Advertising Creative Testing was conducted by the Communications Security Establishment (CES) after consultation with eight focus groups, which cost Canadian taxpayers $47,370.

It discovered that many Canadians were skeptical about government leading the charge on informing the public about what is true or false. Suggestions included providing Canadians with tips and tricks to identify misinformation, and doing so with political neutrality.

The report revealed that “most participants said they feel confident they can tell the difference between real and false information,” whereas “few would go online to a Government of Canada website for information.”

“Political self-interest disqualifies any government from acting as a truth monitor,” said Senator Leo Housakos. He refers to the intention of government as truth classifiers as a “slippery slope,” opening up the possibility that any party could censor political scrutiny or their ideological opponents.

That is exactly what is happening through continued media bailout efforts and sweeping internet content regulation by the Justin Trudeau Liberals.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently came to the aid of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) after Twitter accurately labeled the outlet as a government-funded news source.

Canadian Broadcasting Corp said they’re “less than 70% government-funded”, so we corrected the label pic.twitter.com/lU1EWf76Zu — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 18, 2023

As the Liberals move to legislate four separate censorship bills – each having a totalitarian domino effect on the other – Senator Housakos similarly condemns this information suppression.

Senator David Richards compared sweeping regulatory plans of the Liberals to Stalin’s Pravda or Hitler’s book burning, indicating that the plans are akin to an Orwellian dystopia.

And Canadian taxpayers are funding it all, to the tune of tens of millions of dollars, through various incentives to the Canadian Heritages’ Digital Citizen Initiative.

Despite the federal government's best efforts to prop up the failing legacy media, the billions of dollars worth of bailouts and subsidies are not helping.

Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez has repeatedly said that Canada’s news sector is in “crisis.”

Trudeau's Heritage Minister's reason for announcing more tax-payer funding for media:



"the news sector in Canada is in crisis, and this contributes to the heightened public mistrust and the rise of harmful disinformation"https://t.co/4mNarLgWnE pic.twitter.com/BRGzVhQ7rS — Efron Monsanto 🇨🇦🚜🚛 (@realmonsanto) April 6, 2022

This is despite 2019 Parliament passing income tax amendments that were supposed to help subsidize federally-approved publishers.

As reported further by Blacklocks, Associate Assistant Deputy Minister of Heritage Thomas Ripley admitted that these incentives did not work.

“The labour tax credit that’s in place, notwithstanding those interventions, we continued to see a decline in news,” Ripley said. “We have seen a significant decline in journalism.”

Freedom of the press is the cornerstone of a functioning democracy.

Nevertheless the Trudeau Liberals move forward with Orwellian censorship plans in a double-speak attempt to uphold and strengthen democracy.

This leaves behind the bittersweet tragedy that their best efforts to prop up national news has failed.

Will the same go for their internet content regulation plans? Or do they need them to ensure survival of the state-backed media lapdogs?