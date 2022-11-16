Will Maine soon allow school counselors & social workers to give kids puberty blockers without parental consent?

Rebel News LIVE! Buy tickets to the most provocative, most interesting, and most freedom-oriented conference in Canada today! Buy tickets E-transfer (Canada):

The state of Maine’s Department of Education (DOE) is expected to vote on new rules that are causing quite a stir among some members of its community.

While the DOE describes the proposed set of rules called Chapter 117 as an outline for the standards for “professional qualifications and duties of school counselors and social workers,” a parents' rights advocacy group called 'Courage Is A Habit' is warning that if passed, Chapter 117 could “expand the powers and set the foundation” of such school workers to separate children from their families.”

While this is focused on Maine, your school district will have a similar policy or working on one that will do the exact same thing. Rhetoric such as "safety & inclusion", "equity", "whole child", "belonging", "social & emotional" means the groundwork is already laid. Share now! pic.twitter.com/05OPRHkPAl — Courage Is A Habit (@CourageHabit) November 10, 2022

Of particular concern to 'Courage Is A Habit' are sections 2A and 2F of Chapter 117. The group believes both sections could ultimately lead to such counselors and social workers providing children with life-altering puberty blockers without parental knowledge or consent. According to 'Courage is a Habit', Maine K-2 is plagued with activist school counselors and social workers, many of whom are in support of Chapter 117.

SICK! Listen to this school board member and social worker in Maine discuss how a book found in schools called Gender Queer which depicts boys performing sex acts on each other is a book that he personally loves. https://t.co/EQmE8C0Cbi — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) November 15, 2022

In today's report, you'll hear from Alvin Lui, president of 'Courage is a Habit'. Lui shares more concerns with Chapter 117 that the public should be aware of, as well as how parents can make it clear they do not want the measures to pass.

Rebel News reached out to the Maine DOE for comment and did not receive a response at this time.

