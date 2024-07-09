Will Pierre Poilievre be a voice for Western Canada? MPs and MLAs weigh-in

Trudeau isn’t very popular right now, and rightfully so. It has become so bad that he can’t even hold on to stronghold Liberal ridings in Toronto. Rumor has it, unless he has a sudden change of heart, he will even be skipping his usual annual appearance at the Calgary Stampede this year. I suspect after attacking our industries for so long he knows what kind of reception he would receive from Albertans were he to show his face.

While the Calgary Stampede is mostly about rodeo and celebrating the Western lifestyle, it is also quite evidently one of the most important campaigning weeks of the year, and politicians from municipal, provincial and federal levels of government can all be found hopping from Stampede breakfasts to BBQs mingling with prospective voters all week.

Rebel News was on location at Conservative member of Parliament (MP) Jasraj Singh Hallan’s Stampede breakfast, where Pierre Poilievre was set to give a speech, to ask folks if they believe that Western Canada will finally have a voice in Ottawa if Pierre Poilievre becomes the next prime minister, or if it will be business as usual with Alberta footing the nation's bills while being forced to sit at the kids' table.

We were please to be joined by the event’s host Jasraj Singh Hallan to discuss why he feels that Poilievre would indeed provide a voice for Western Canada and how he believes the commonsense approach of Conservatives makes things better for everyone in the country regardless of where they live. Hallan also emphasized how critical it is for NDP leader Jagmeet Singh to stop propping up the Liberal government and their radical, damaging policies including the carbon tax and unhinged immigration.

Premier Smith, Brett Wilson, MPs and ministers stand by recovery-oriented addiction strategy



Rebel News was very fortunate to be invited out to the Alberta Adolescent Recovery Centre's Stampede Breakfast.



FULL REPORT by @ATSoos: https://t.co/WS7Y2FMmQd — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 8, 2024

Conservative MP Shuvaloy Majumdar also joined us to discuss the damage Trudeau is doing to this nation, and how so many of the issues that the Alberta government is fighting the feds on would quite simply cease to be issues if Poilievre was in charge. Majumdar also expressed that he grew up in a neighbourhood not far from Poilievre in Calgary, and that he believes that Poilievre’s roots will not be forgotten when he takes the reins in Ottawa.

We also spoke with a number of elected Alberta officials who attended the event to support Poilievre, including Minister of Justice Mickey Amery, Minister of Forestry and Parks Todd Loewen, Minister of Public Safety and Emergencies Mike Ellis, Minister of Advanced Education Rajan Sawhney and Minister of Justice Mickey Amery and asked them why they believe his leadership would serve the interests of Alberta.