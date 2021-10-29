Will rural communities survive the vax mandates? 100 Mile House health care workers speak out

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

Despite British Columbia experiencing a health care worker shortage long before life with COVID-19, thousands of frontline health-care workers in the province went from yesterdays heroes to yesterday’s trash on October 26.

A provincial health order, signed by BC's provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, forbids health care professionals who opted out of being injected with an experimental, phase 3 COVID-19 inoculation, from serving patients and their communities in certain health care settings.

With many of of these frontline workers having more hands-on experience with COVID-19 patients than Dr. Henry, it begs the question: why, even after unethical coercive pressure to take these particular jabs, are so many willing to be terminated, or laid off without pay, from a career they worked so hard at achieving?

To shed some light on this question I traveled to 100 Mile House, BC. The hospital there serves a rural community as well as patients from local first nations reserves, and is in the Interior Health region — which is losing a higher percentage of health-care workers due to these 'no jab, no pay' mandates.

I spoke with three of their local frontline health care workers, two of which worked in long-term care, about why the COVID-19 vaccine isn’t an option for them and what they believe these mandates will mean for their community.

If you believe that the bureaucrats and public health lords are creating a health care, economic, and civil liberties crisis with all of their harsh COVID-19 mandates, please head to FightVaccinePassports.com. We have partnered with the Democracy Fund to create a civil liberties charity that is challenging the BC government, among others, over their discriminatory vaccine passports, and helping people to fight their tyrannical vaccine employment mandates.