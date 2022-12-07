Will the College of Physicians and the Hospital of Montréal, Le CHUM, let a patient die just over a vaccine?

By Alexandra Lavoie PETITION: Save Joanie Joanie was eighth on the waiting list for a lung transplant and has been told by doctors she must be vaccinated if she wants to move forward with the procedure. Please sign the petition on this page to save Joanie! 9,376 signatures

Goal: 15,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure Écrivez au Ministre de la Santé, Christian Dubé et au Premier Ministre Legault Envoyez un courriel au Ministre de la Santé, Christian Dubé et au premier Ministre Legault, pour leur demander de permettre à Joanie de recevoir sa greffe. ENVOYER UN E-MAIL

This is really what is happening in Montréal, Quebec. A patient name Joanie Dupuis has been fighting for more than a year to get vital surgery.

Joanie Dupuis has been suffering from cystic fibrosis since she was young, but her condition deteriorated last year when she was hospitalized. In October 2021, access criteria for a lung transplant, as well as other transplants, were changed to make dual vaccination against Covid-19 mandatory. At this instance, Joanie, who was now eighth on the waiting list, was completely removed until she received the required double injection.

Joanie Dupuis, in my first report, explains why she does not want to take this vaccine, you can review it here.

Despite a first petition submitted to the College of Physicians and the Montreal Hospital, the CHUM, no formal action was taken.

In August 2022, I did a video with Joanie to discuss her situation. She was then facing a Bell's Palsy paralysis on both sides of her face, leaving her almost unable to talk. She explained that they do not know why she is facing this medical problem, is it the degradation of her condition, the multiple medications that she needs to take to keep her health stable, or something else? You can review my second report with her, here.

Are they really going to let this young woman die and not give her the help she needs?

Another petition had to be submitted to the College of Doctors to put pressure on them. Because how long does Joanie Dupuis have? No one knows the answer.