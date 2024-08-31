Will the globalist elites soon battle Elon Musk in their war against free speech?

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show. To see new, ad-free episodes, which air Monday - Friday @ 8 p.m. ET | 6 p.m. MT, become a subscriber to RebelNews+. This episode originally aired on August 30, 2024.

On last night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed the left's new plans for online censorship with Allum Bokhari, managing director of the Foundation for Freedom Online.

Ezra recalled how during his visit to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, two names stood out as major threats to the globalist agenda: former President Donald Trump and entrepreneur Elon Musk. “They are seen as major obstacles to our globalist, technocratic agenda,” he said.

Trump's influence was noted as a direct challenge to the WEF’s plans. However, Musk, despite his visionary ambitions such as colonizing Mars, has also become a major concern due to his stance on free speech.

“Elon Musk epitomizes the challenge to our control over global narratives,” said Alan. “His takeover of Twitter has disrupted the censorship system we had in place.”

Recently, Pavel Durov, founder of Telegram, was arrested in France on charges linked to his messaging app. The two discussed how this arrest could be a test case for the elites to go for bigger targets such as Musk.

“Durov’s arrest could be a dress rehearsal for what might happen to Musk,” Alan commented. “It’s a sign of how governments might act against those who challenge their control.”

He also brought up how there may be more difficulties in arresting Musk, who plays an important role in the West and has a large following:

“Musk is essential to Western technology and military operations. His impact is profound,” Bokhari said. “Removing him would have significant repercussions.”