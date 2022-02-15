In Windsor, one blockade (demonstrators) has been replaced with... another blockade (law enforcement)

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

The seven-day long blockade of the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont., ended on Sunday morning as various police forces descended upon the remaining demonstrators. Police arrested those who wouldn’t leave (charging them with mischief) and towing away the few vehicles that remained.

By late Sunday evening — just after the Super Bowl had concluded — the Ambassador Bridge was open to vehicular traffic once again.

But there was something very noticeable in Windsor after law enforcement made the demonstrators disperse: namely, the city still seemed somewhat paralyzed.

That’s because on a snowy Sunday night, large concrete blocks were put in place at strategic points that lead to the Ambassador Bridge. This was done in order to prevent demonstrators from assembling at the bridge yet again.

As well, Huron Church Road, the major north-south artery that leads to the bridge, was completely barricaded with concrete blocks, thereby preventing east-west traffic from crossing. Thus, Huron Church Road is now an elongated on-ramp/off-ramp for the Ambassador Bridge.

Alas, merchants in this area are not happy given that the concrete blocks are preventing people easy access to their shops. (We visited a Tim Hortons restaurant just before noon and nobody was in the eatery nor were there any vehicles in the drive-thru lanes.)

And nobody knows how long these concrete blocks will remain in place.

Talk about perverse irony. Because I’m the area around the Ambassador Bridge, one type of roadblock (demonstrators and their vehicles) has been replaced with another (police and their miniature concrete walls.)