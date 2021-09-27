Winnipeg community shows support for restaurant owners taking a stand against vaccine passports

This Saturday I made the trek once again from Toronto to Winnipeg to cover Monstrosity Burger, one of the few restaurants in Winnipeg that is taking a stand against vaccine mandates.

The community-spirited people of Winnipeg came together to show their support for this restaurant and the owners Dave and Paulina Jones in their stance against these unjust measures. Since making the decision to not enforce these mandates, they have received $60,000 worth of fines, their liquor license pulled and a closure for indoor dining.

This leaves them with the sole option but to run their business through takeout and delivery.

Outside Monstrosity Burger in Winnipeg, MB. This establishment has had their liquor license removed, a closure notice for indoor dining and $60,000 worth of fines for not enforcing COVID PASSPORTS. They are currently still open for takeout/delivery. https://t.co/bW2pfg1oI5 pic.twitter.com/sCTbYZzll1 — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) September 25, 2021

The locals of Winnipeg rallied together not only to enjoy the delicious food of Monstrosity Burger, but to stand in solidarity with like-minded people.

We are going to be keeping a close eye on Monstrosity Burger for any future updates. If you would like to help cover legal costs so that owners Dave and Paulina can fight these fines in court, please donate at FightTheFines.com.

If you want to help Canadians fight back against these mandates, consider donating at FightVaccinePassports.com where you can help crowdfund lawyers to fight vaccine passport mandates across Canada.