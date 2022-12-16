Winnipeg SJWs force a roll-back in security protocols, and now a man is dead

In 2019 the Millennium Library introduced enhanced

screening measures, including bag checks and metal detectors. These measures resulted in 9-1-1 calls dropping immediately.

The library went from a gang recruitment centre to a place the vulnerable could safely use.

Naturally, some social justice warriors calling themselves Millenium For All protested these screenings, calling them invasive and racist. A year later, the city capitulated to the tantrum, and the library

scrapped its added security.

Two years later, on December 11 in the afternoon, the

Winnipeg police responded to a stabbing at this same library.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A young man is dead, and the progressives who yelled and

screamed until the security measures were removed are to blame.