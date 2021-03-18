Wisconsin judge who ran LGBT group, supported drag queen story time, arrested on charges of possessing child pornography

An LGBTQ activist and former head of the Cream City Foundation in Milwaukee, which provides grant money to LGBTQ groups and support for Drag Queen Story Hour, has been arrested and faces charges of possessing child pornography.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Brett Blomme was arrested on Tuesday on the aforementioned charges the Wisconsin Department of Justice announced.

Special agents with the state’s Division of Criminal Investigation took Blomme, 38, into custody “following an investigation into multiple uploads of child pornography through a Kik messaging application account in October and November 2020,” reads the official statement.

Criminal charges were filed against Blomme on Wednesday. In the 44-page search warrant, investigators found Blomme, who used the name “dommasterbb” allegedly uploaded 27 videos and images of child pornography. Two of the files were uploaded at a Milwaukee County government building.

Rebel News found (archive, archive two) that Blomme, a Democrat, served as the Cream City Foundation’s president and CEO in May 2017. He was elected to the court in the spring 2020 election when he defeated an appointee of former Republican Gov. Scott Walker while running on the Democrat Party ticket.

"I'm the progressive alternative," said Blomme during his campaign against his conservative counterpart, incumbent Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Paul Dedinsky.

Blomme is currently assigned to Milwaukee County Children’s Court, and his court calendar would be covered by another judge in his absence.

According to the Cream City Foundation’s website, Drag Queen Story Hour is described as follows:

Drag Queen Story Hour is just what it sounds like–drag queens reading stories to children in libraries, schools, and bookstores.

DQSH captures the imagination and play of the gender fluidity of childhood and gives kids glamorous, positive, and unabashedly queer role models.

In spaces like this, kids are able to see people who defy rigid gender restrictions and imagine a world where people can present as they wish, where dress up is real.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the special agent sought permission to search Blomme’s courtroom, chambers, houses in Milwaukee and Dane counties, and his vehicle.

Blomme, who has a husband and two adopted children, is described as a long-time LGBTQ activist and served the community through various foundations.