With an election just around the corner, Australians are looking for a new Prime Minister

Voter sentiment shifts as a new poll reveals growing doubts about Labor’s chances in the next federal election.

Rebel News
  January 26, 2025

Australia’s political landscape appears to be shifting, with a Newspoll survey suggesting growing confidence in Peter Dutton and the Coalition as Anthony Albanese’s approval ratings sink to their lowest since the 2022 election.

The poll, conducted with 1,259 voters, showed 53 per cent believe the Liberal/National Coalition will secure victory in the upcoming federal election, compared to 47 per cent for Labor. This marks the first time a majority has predicted a Coalition win ahead of an election that must be held by May.

Just five months ago, 55 per cent of voters anticipated a Labor victory. The shift coincides with Albanese’s approval rating falling to 37 per cent, while dissatisfaction surged to 57 per cent, leaving him with a net negative approval rating of -20. This is a six-point drop since December and worse than Scott Morrison’s approval rating at a comparable stage before his 2022 election loss.

Dutton’s approval rating has edged up slightly to 40 per cent, resulting in a net negative rating of -11. While Albanese remains the preferred prime minister at 44 per cent, Dutton has narrowed the gap to just three points, with 41 per cent backing him. This is the closest margin between the leaders since the 2022 election.

In primary vote terms, the Coalition leads with 39 per cent, compared to Labor’s 31 per cent. Support for the Greens stands at 12 per cent, while minor parties and One Nation have 11 and seven per cent, respectively.

The poll also highlighted widespread expectations of a hung parliament, with two-thirds of voters predicting no party would win outright. While 29 per cent believe the Coalition could lead a minority government, only 15 per cent think Labor will retain its majority.

