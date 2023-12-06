Without more money for Ukraine, Biden warns U.S. troops could face off against Russians

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

If Congress fails to fund Ukraine's defence, American soldiers could find themselves fighting Russian forces warned President Joe Biden, who made the statement during a televised address.

Biden made the called on lawmakers to pass a bill to provide more funding for Ukraine while raising the possibility that Russian President Vladimir Putin would invade a NATO ally if Ukraine was defeated.

“If Putin attacks a NATO ally, if he keeps going and then he attacks a NATO ally, when we've committed as a NATO member to defend every inch of NATO territory, then we'll have something that we don't seek and that we don't have today: American troops fighting Russian troops,” the president said, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Republicans, meanwhile, are reluctant to pass any further support for Ukraine without promises from the Biden administration to take action on the southern border.

“I don’t think we do unless we have a border piece in it,” said Senate Republican Whip John Thune earlier this week.

A letter sent to Congress on Monday by Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young warned the U.S. was “out of money to support Ukraine in this fight. This isn't a next year problem. The time to help a democratic Ukraine fight against Russian aggression is right now.”

Speaker Mike Johnson responded to the White House, saying any such arrangements depended on “transformative” action at the border.