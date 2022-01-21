Without Papers support group fenced out of Calgary lot, demonstrators pushed to sidewalks

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

At the beginning of this year, we saw the erection of a fence around a piece of pavement that was being used as a meeting point for the Without Papers Pizza support group. They used the empty pavement as a gathering spot once a week wherein free pizza and solace from discrimination were presented to anyone wanting to attend.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time the group has moved.

Last time, they did so as a means of not disturbing the businesses in the local area. The parking lot nearby was an ideal gathering spot, which provided adequate space for those in attendance and separation from passersby.

However, after moving to this lot which they were pointed to, the lot's owners have now put up a fence blocking them from using the otherwise unused space. Of course, this didn’t stop the group from gathering; however, this move has been disrupted by parking authorities who say they must gather on the sidewalk.

Not only is the group being targeted, but so too is their organizer, who tells me in this report how because of this debacle, he was issued nine warrants for his arrest. We also caught up with Pastor Artur Pawlowski, who tells us how authorities are scared and that is the cause for their lashing out.

The stated intention from parking authorities alludes that the lot is closed for maintenance — but it’s no secret they wanted the group to stop gathering on their pavement.

As is stands, the parking lot remains closed and the group remains gathered.

Those in charge of this decision to fence the lot have only inflated the presence of the group, and in doing so, spent money guarding pavement while removing their own potential to generate income.

In other words, it almost sounds like this was a win for WOP.