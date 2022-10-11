Witnesses set to testify in Emergencies Act Inquiry unveiled: Trudeau and his ministers, convoy organizer Tamara Lich, Ottawa mayor, more
The list of witnesses set to testify in the Emergencies Act Public Order Inquiry, taking place from October 13 to November 25, was released.
Some noteworthy names are set to testify as witnesses at the inquiry into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s use of the Emergencies Act. Noticeable names among the witnesses include Trudeau, numerous ministers within his Liberal government, Freedom Convoy organizer Tamara Lich and the current mayor of Ottawa along with a mayoral candidate.
The additional Liberal Ministers also set to make appearances are Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, Justice Minister David Lametti, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino, Defence Minister Anita Anand, Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair, Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic Leblanc and Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.
The Public Order Emergency Commission just put out the names of 65 people who are anticipated to testify.— Mackenzie Gray (@Gray_Mackenzie) October 11, 2022
Pat King, Tamara Lich, Tom Marazzo, Chris Barber, BJ Ditcher, Trudeau, Freeland and 6 others ministers are all set to testify #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/GVHmxZ8x6o
Current Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson will also be testifying. Watson decided to leave his position as mayor at the end of his current term, allowing a new candidate to lead Canada’s capital city. The current favourites in the race are Mark Stuttcliffe and Catherine McKenney.
Just like Watson, McKenney has stated her discontent with the Freedom Convoy, expressing her belief countless times that participants are misogynist and extremists.
She has also stated that her main opponent, Stuttcliffe, is running as an “anti-trans” candidate.
McKenney will be testifying during the inquiry into the Trudeau government’s use of the Emergencies Act, as indicated by the list of participants. She is currently a city councillor for Ottawa’s Ward 14 Somerset.
Convoy Organizers Tamara Lich, Patrick King, Chris Barber, Tom Morazzo and Benjamin Dichter, amongst others, will also be testifying.
The inquiry is set to begin on October 13 and will last nearly a month and a half, ending on November 25.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.