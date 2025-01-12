Woke activists SEETHE as support for Australia Day soars to record high

Support for keeping Australia Day on January 26 has reached a record high, with 69 per cent of Australians backing the date, up from 63 per cent last year, according to a new poll conducted by the Institute of Public Affairs (IPA).

The survey highlights a shift in public sentiment as opposition to the national day declines, with only 14 per cent of respondents against the date, a 3 per cent drop compared to 2024.

Daniel Wild, Deputy Executive Director of the IPA, said the results demonstrate a rejection of divisive narratives pushed by elites. He added, “This year’s poll results show that following the divisive Voice to Parliament referendum, as well as the Woolworths saga, mainstream Australians no longer fear the elites.”

Notably, the percentage of 18–24-year-olds supporting Australia Day has surged by 10 per cent to 52 per cent, reflecting a growing sense of civic pride among younger Australians.

💛🐨💚 This is my pride flag 💛🐨💚



SHOP NOW: https://t.co/vSoSiygNlr pic.twitter.com/GLo7Eeqfdg — Rebel News Australia (@RebelNews_AU) January 13, 2025

The poll comes amid increasing calls from activists to abolish Australia Day. Woke activist Elsa Tuet-Rosenberg urged her followers to “set fire to Cooks Cottage” and “destroy monuments to colonisation” on January 26, even encouraging the burning of the Australian flag and heritage sites. She stated, “F*** up their dumb war memorials which glorify western imperialism while refusing to acknowledge the frontier wars.”

Despite these calls for protest, Australians appear to be rallying around the significance of the national day.

“Uniting around our national day and our national flag reminds Australians that there is far more that unites us than divides us. This is vital if we are to regain our sense of community,” Wild said.