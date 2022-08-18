Woke school district offers jobs to FL teachers opposed to Parental Rights bill

E-transfer (Canada):

A school district in North Dakota recently posted a letter offering to recruit teachers from Florida that are opposed to that state's Parental Rights in Education bill. The district school board also recently voted to no longer recite the Pledge of Allegiance during their bi-weekly meetings.

Back in April, Fargo Public School District, located in North Dakota, sent a letter to Florida educators welcoming Floridian teachers into their North Dakota community as a response to the Parental Rights in Education bill that was proposed by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The bill was signed into law in March.

The goal of the bill is to give parents the ability to be better involved in their child's school curricula. It also ensures that teachers don't talk to students from kindergarten to third grade about sexual topics.

The bill was falsely labelled the “Don't Say Gay” bill by multiple left-wing outlets and activists, who tried to frame it as an anti-LGBT policy.

Rebel News contacted Fargo Public Schools Executive Assistant AnnMarie Campbell for further comments on the recent actions the school has undertaken regarding hiring Florida teachers. Campbell responded by sending us the following statement posted by Fargo Public Schools:

The letter to Florida Educators was drafted by the authors for the reasons outlined in the letter. Inclusion is necessary for Fargo Public Schools to meet its mission to “achieve excellence by educating and empowering all students to succeed.” The letter shares our welcoming environment in Fargo to those who are interested in joining our community and was intended for those considering new opportunities.

The school district also recently passed a vote to no longer begin their bi-weekly meetings with the Pledge of Allegiance, ruling that it did not align with the Fargo Public School District's diversity code.

Board member Seth Holden asked the governance committee during its July 28 meeting that the motion should be voted on, stating that the Pledge of Allegiance didn't align with the school's diversity, equity and inclusion values due to the phrase “Under God.”

When Rebel News inquired about the meeting, Campbell responded with the following: