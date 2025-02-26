Woke teachers' union targets B.C. school trustees for pro-women stance on sports

The Abbotsford Teachers’ Union (ATU) is not only calling for two elected school trustees to be censured but is also demanding they be barred from attending events with students and staff over their engagement with a social media post about fairness in women’s sports.

Earlier this month, trustee Jared White took to Facebook to share a YouTube video of President Donald Trump’s signing his “Keeping Men out of Women's Sports” executive order, which federally shields women and girls from having to compete against biological males who had been trans identifying their way into women’s sports.

In a caption about the video, trustee White commended the action, stating:

“No more biological males in women’s/girls sports. No more biological males in women’s/girls bathrooms and locker rooms. No more teaching vulnerable children that they can be both genders or neither. Enough. Common sense is making a come back and it’s about time.”

Despite Trump’s EO representing what 80% of Americans and a significant portion of Canadians believe, legacy media reporters ran with headlines that trustee White is “pro-Trump” and “anti-trans” instead of pro-safety and fairness in women’s sports.

The Abbotsford School District was also quick to throw the trustee under the bus, issuing an “important statement” that saw board chair Shirley Wilson and superintendent Sean Nosek remark that White's statements “do not reflect the views of the board and do not align with our statutory obligations, policies, and values.”

The district further pledged in a statement to The Abbotsford News to be taking “this matter seriously” and “reviewing it in accordance with our established processes.”

The board's plan to review the comments wasn’t sufficient enough for cancel culture mobsters from the Abbotsford Teachers' Union, however. The ATU are not only calling for harsh punishment for trustee White, but his colleague, trustee Mike Rauch as well for the simple act of “liking” White’s post.

Excerpts from a message sent out to its members on behalf ATU president Doug Smuland, stated:

“In the midst of recent district reports outlining that only 55% of our students agree that their school is a place where they feel they belong, it is extremely disappointing for Abbotstord teachers to see statements made by school trustee Jared White, and the support for these statements received from trustee Mike Rauch, that the eradication of human rights for transgender students is simply a 'diverse' opinion.”

“Mr. White and Mr. Rauch need to move the conversation away from myths, fears, and stereotypes, and instead focus their attention on supporting all students who are entitled to a safe and supportive school environment in Abbotsford. Until that epiphany occurs, Abbotsford's teachers hope that Mr. White and Mr. Rauch will be censured by the Board and removed from district events wherein trustees interact with students and staff.”

During an interview with Rebel News, trustee White, who came out to support the Columbia Bible College Women’s basketball Bearcats — the team whose coach had just been suspended by the league for raising safety concerns about her players having to compete against a 6”2 biological male — stood firm in his conviction to stand up for female athletes in his district.

“I do believe that what President Trump did was common sense, I do not believe that biological males should be competing with females” said White.

“At the end of the day, really all the women are asking for is fairness and safety,” he added. “It has nothing to do whether you like or don’t like Donald Trump it really just has to do with a common-sense policy that I believe is in the best interest of women and girls. I have two daughters and so I want to stand up for women and girls.”

The district's next public school board meeting is scheduled to take place March 11. The public is welcome to ask questions that pertain to the agenda, which is set by the board’s chair and vice chair.