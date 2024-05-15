Woke U of T administrators RUN AWAY from questions about anti-Israel tent city

E-transfer (Canada):

Only at a hopelessly woke and weak Canadian university would administrators fret over a problem that… does not exist… all in the name of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Case in point: with regard to the illegal occupation by pro-Hamas supporters at the University of Toronto, the university’s media relations team issued a statement last week on the behalf of Sandy Welsh, Vice-Provost, Students, and Kelly Hannah-Moffat Vice-President, People Strategy, Equity and Culture.

(Just curious: what in blue hell is a VP of “People Strategy, Equity [not equality] and Culture”?)

The statement read as follows:

We are concerned about large numbers of the broader public coming to campus for rallies and marches. There have been several incidents of particular concern, including reported assaults and hate speech. It is not clear how many of these involve individuals inside the encampment or members of the public. We have forwarded four reports to Project Resolute, a Toronto Police Service initiative to fight antisemitism and Islamophobia, for further investigation.

The one term in that word-salad that stood out for us was “Islamophobia”. What Islamophobia are Welsh and Hannah-Moffatt fretting over? Where is the Islamophobia at “Little Gaza”? Which Muslim students, staffers or passersby have been targeted with Islamophobic comments?

Indeed, on our numerous visits to this egregious encampment, we have witnessed precious little evidence (actually, zero evidence) of “Islamophobia”.

What we have witnessed is ample evidence of antisemitism. And it’s ugly. We reached out to the media relations department seeking further clarification.

Apparently, we struck a nerve; the U of T flacks don’t return our emails anymore.

But as luck would have it, when we revisited Little Gaza the other day, who should we see at the front entrance of the filthy encampment? None other than Ms. Welsh and Ms. Hannah-Moffat!

They were at the front gate of Little Gaza apparently trying to negotiate something with the illegal occupiers. But when Rebel News approached the two woke weak wimps and queried them, they wouldn’t say anything tangible.

Amazing. Aren’t these ladies part of the tall forehead class? Aren’t they keen intellects? Isn’t a university a place that fosters debate and critical thinking? Well, no, no, and no.

In a pathetic display of cowardice — even by U of T standards — this gutless non-dynamic duo kept silent as they literally ran away. Sad.

Bottom line: with these two dolts in charge of the negotiations with the Hitler Youth campers, expect the University of Toronto tent city to fester well into the summer…