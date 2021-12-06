Woman at Toronto quarantine hotel forced to go without food for at least 40 hours

Maku Game

An Edmonton woman with extreme celiac disease says that she has not eaten for at least 40 hours because she has not received gluten-free food at a quarantine hotel in Toronto, Global News reports.

Janet Game told Global News she last ate around 4:30 a.m. EST on Saturday, December 4, while on a flight from Ethiopia.

Upon arrival at Toronto Pearson Airport early Saturday morning, Janet and her husband Maku were ordered to quarantine at a government-designated hotel until they received a negative COVID-19 test, because Maku had been in South Africa 13 days earlier.

Rebel News has previously reported on the terrible conditions to be found within Canada's forced quarantine hotels, and fought to end the controversial program through NoCOVIDJails.com.

While the program was officially put to an end in August of this year, the Canadian federal government newly requires those who have travelled to South Africa within 14 days to stay at a designated quarantine facility while awaiting results of an arrival test — even if they are fully vaccinated — over fears of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus that has been spreading in South Africa.

The Games say they went hours without being provided any food at the quarantine hotel — and when food finally was provided, none of it was gluten-free.

Janet said she has severe celiac disease and her food cannot even be cross-contaminated with gluten. Despite informing the hotel about her dietary needs when they first arrived, the hotel repeatedly failed to provide any food that was gluten-free, even after subsequent pleadings from the Games.

The Games are also not allowed to leave their room or receive any food orders, such as from Uber Eats or from relatives who live nearby.

“It’s so scary,” Janet said of the hotel atmosphere. “You can’t see anybody. They put wall-to-wall plastic.

“It’s like a science-fiction world here … they’re taking it too far.”

As of Sunday, the Games had received a negative COVID-19 test result after making an effort for it to be expedited by the lab, but were still awaiting permission from public health to board a flight back to their home in Edmonton.

“It is terrible,” Maku said. “We comply with public health measures, but this treatment shouldn’t happen in Canada. Not even elsewhere. We say Canada — this kind of treatment shouldn’t happen anywhere."