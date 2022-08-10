Woman who caused car crash killing six people was involved in 13 prior wrecks: Los Angeles DA

Associated Press

Dutch Farmer Rebellion Rebel News has returned to the Netherlands to cover the Dutch farmer protests against the government's plan to limit carbon and nitrogen emissions from their farms. Please donate here to support our 100% viewer-funded journalism and offset the cost of our economy-class airfare, accommodations, and meals. learn more E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

A Texas woman who was charged in relation to the Los Angeles car crash that killed six people last week was involved in 13 prior wrecks, prosecutors said. The victims included a pregnant woman and her young son.

37-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton, a nurse from Houston, Texas, sped through a red light last Thursday, causing a multi-car pile-up that saw eight cars destroyed and six people dead.

A video of the horrific crash shows that Linton, who was driving a Mercedes Benz, failed to hit the brakes before slamming into other cars and a gas station pole.

Although initial estimates provided by the California Highway Patrol suggested that Linton was driving at least 50 mph, investigators now believe she was driving as fast as 90 mph.

A press release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney states that Linton has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence.

As detailed by the press release, the crash killed 23-year-old Asherey Ryan, who was eight months pregnant, her infant son Alonzo, and her boyfriend, 24-year-old Reynold Lester. Ryan's unborn baby is included in the murder charges. Two additional women in another vehicle were also killed, but police did not release their names.

“Today, we begin the process of holding accountable the person responsible for the deaths of six people, including a pregnant woman, and their families,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement. “This is a case that will always be remembered for the senseless loss of so many innocent lives as they simply went about their daily routines.”

Prosecutors said that Linton had been involved in 13 prior car wrecks, some of which happened in California.

In 2020, Linton was involved in a pile-up that wrecked two cars and seriously injured at least one person.

Linton’s attorney Halim Dhanidina claims that her client has a long history of “documented, profound mental health issues.”

District Attorney George Gascón says prosecutors do not believe alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.

As Linton was scheduled to travel to Hawaii, prosecutors argued that she was a flight risk and called on the court to deny her bail. The Los Angeles County Superior Court judge denied Linton bail, which was originally set at $9 million.