Women's soccer team featuring five biological males wins grand final, to nobody's surprise

Sydney's most controversial soccer team, secured a grand final victory in the Women's Premier League, capping off an undefeated season.

The Flying Bats FC, which gained global attention earlier this year due to the inclusion of five transgender players, faced criticism from high-profile figures like JK Rowling and Lucy Zelic.

The grand final, held at Christie Park, was tightly contested, with the scores level at 3-3 at halftime. The Flying Bats eventually pulled ahead to win 5-4 against West Pennant Hills Cherrybrook Football Club.

Zelic, who has been vocal about her concerns, shared her disappointment on social media, posting the final scoreline with the hashtag #SaveWomenSports.

Security was tight at the match, with guards discouraging professional photography and monitoring spectators' phones.

Despite the tension, the game proceeded without major incidents, although one transgender player received a yellow card and another was named best on ground.

Football NSW has since removed the identities of the Flying Bats players from their websites. The beaten West Pennant Hills Cherrybrook team described the loss as "heartbreaking" but praised their players' effort.

Controversy continues to swirl around the Flying Bats' season, with critics like Zelic calling it a "crime against women" and condemning sports governing bodies for not introducing policies to protect cisgender female athletes.