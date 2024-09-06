Working class voters are leaving the Liberals and NDP and coming to the Conservatives: Lorne Gunter

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight exclusively on RebelNews+. Sign up and start your free trial today!

As the Liberals and NDP have tanked in the polls, the Pierre Poilievre led Conservatives appear to have a commanding lead. While an election isn't officially scheduled until October 2025, a potential federal vote looms large after NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh withdrew from the supply-and-confidence deal currently propping up Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.

On Thursday night's edition of The Ezra Levant Show, Edmonton Sun columnist Lorne Gunter joined the show for an in-depth discussion on the state of Canada's national political landscape.

Looking at where the increase in support has come from, Lorne told Ezra how working-class voters and those who don't hold deep political affiliations are now trending towards Poilievre's Conservatives: