Working class voters are leaving the Liberals and NDP and coming to the Conservatives: Lorne Gunter
Edmonton Sun columist Lorne Gunter says Pierre Poilievre's messaging towards working-class voters is resonating, while the Liberals and NDP are becoming increasingly out of touch with Canadians.
Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight exclusively on RebelNews+. Sign up and start your free trial today!
As the Liberals and NDP have tanked in the polls, the Pierre Poilievre led Conservatives appear to have a commanding lead. While an election isn't officially scheduled until October 2025, a potential federal vote looms large after NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh withdrew from the supply-and-confidence deal currently propping up Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.
On Thursday night's edition of The Ezra Levant Show, Edmonton Sun columnist Lorne Gunter joined the show for an in-depth discussion on the state of Canada's national political landscape.
Looking at where the increase in support has come from, Lorne told Ezra how working-class voters and those who don't hold deep political affiliations are now trending towards Poilievre's Conservatives:
They're not worried about whether or not there is a capital gains tax on wealthy Canadians and CEOs which is an obsession of both the NDP and the Liberals. What they care about is somebody whose saying, 'look, I understand that it's gotten harder every time you go to the grocery store to fill your cart with the food your family needs and we're going to do everything we can to bring those prices down.'
The NDP and the Liberals say, 'oh, that's because there are nasty greedy CEOs in charge of all of the grocery stores'. No, it's not! It's because you put taxes on everything that moves.
Start your free trial
Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentariesSubscribe
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.