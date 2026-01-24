World Bank President says reducing cash usage is 'very important' and 'the right thing to do'
'I think anything you can do to promote financial inclusion is very important,' Ajay Banga told Avi Yemini at the 2026 World Economic Forum.
Article by Rebel News staff
When confronted by Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini at the 2026 World Economic Forum, the president of the World Bank Group, Ajay Banga, defended the shift away from cash as “very important” for bringing people into the financial system and “the right thing to do.”
“I think anything you can do to promote financial inclusion is very important,” said Banga.
While acknowledging the impossibility of completely removing cash from society, Banga asserted that shifting people away from cash helps them gain access to benefits such as better credit and insurance, and is “the right thing to do.”
“You cannot get rid of it completely, but the more you can bring people into good financial systems… that’s good for them,” he concluded.
Paul Scofield commented 2026-01-24 18:10:23 -0500Like taking the Covid jab? No thanks. Keeping my monetary transactions as analog as possible or as long as possible. Shove your digital currency/social credit nonsense, WEF.
Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2026-01-24 16:33:37 -0500The real reason is to control what one spends one’s money on. Cash is readily negotiable anywhere and no password or verification code is needed to use it. The WEFers don’t like that.