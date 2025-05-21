World Health Assembly rubber-stamps pharma power grab with 'Pandemic Accord'

The Pandemic Accord empowers the pharmaceutical industrial complex by granting it greater control through pathogen access and benefit-sharing schemes, prioritizing profit-driven agendas over public health, transparency, and national sovereignty.

Tamara Ugolini
  |   May 21, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

 

X / DrTedros

In a clear consolidation of power by the pharmaceutical industrial complex, the World Health Assembly (WHA)—the decision-making body of the World Health Organization (WHO)—officially adopted the controversial "Pandemic Accord" at its 78th meeting in Geneva, Switzerland.

Championed by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the agreement is viewed by critics as a Trojan horse for centralized global health control, disguised as a measure to "keep the world safer."

The scene at the WHA was a predictable display of back-slapping and self-congratulation, as captured in a video shared by Dr. Tedros himself.

The assembly, filled with representatives from various member states, erupted in applause as the accord was rubber-stamped. It’s important not to be fooled by this fanfare; this is not a moment of triumph for global health, but rather a dark day for sovereignty and individual rights.

This accord is a clear example of the pharma industrial complex's insatiable appetite for control, as detailed by independent researcher James Roguski. He points out on his Substack that while the pandemic agreement was adopted, “it still needs to receive a rubber stamp vote during a Plenary meeting.”

The agreement is designed to entrench the influence of pharmaceutical giants and their allies within the WHO, ensuring that future pandemics will be met with the same disastrous policies that characterized the COVID-19 response.

The accord's emphasis on "equitable access" to pandemic-related health products is a euphemism for mandating experimental treatments and vaccines, regardless of their safety or efficacy, while simultaneously funnelling funds to third-world countries under the guise of "equity," ensuring their economic dependency on Western pharmaceutical interests.

The pharmaceutical industrial complex, with its deep pockets and extensive lobbying power, has once again outmaneuvered the public interest. This accord is not about protecting people; it's about protecting profits. It's a power grab that will allow big pharma to dictate global health policy, sidelining dissenting voices and independent research.

Tamara Ugolini

Senior Editor

Tamara Ugolini is an informed choice advocate turned journalist whose journey into motherhood sparked her passion for parental rights and the importance of true informed consent. She critically examines the shortcomings of "Big Policy" and its impact on individuals, while challenging mainstream narratives to empower others in their decision-making.

