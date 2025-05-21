World Health Assembly rubber-stamps pharma power grab with 'Pandemic Accord'

In a clear consolidation of power by the pharmaceutical industrial complex, the World Health Assembly (WHA)—the decision-making body of the World Health Organization (WHO)—officially adopted the controversial "Pandemic Accord" at its 78th meeting in Geneva, Switzerland.

Championed by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the agreement is viewed by critics as a Trojan horse for centralized global health control, disguised as a measure to "keep the world safer."

The scene at the WHA was a predictable display of back-slapping and self-congratulation, as captured in a video shared by Dr. Tedros himself.

It's official: the #PandemicAccord is officially adopted by the World Health Assembly!



My warmest congratulations to @WHO Member States for their commitment to keeping their people and the world safer.



What a moment in global health history. Together! pic.twitter.com/DfEHDBrhUB — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) May 20, 2025

The assembly, filled with representatives from various member states, erupted in applause as the accord was rubber-stamped. It’s important not to be fooled by this fanfare; this is not a moment of triumph for global health, but rather a dark day for sovereignty and individual rights.

This accord is a clear example of the pharma industrial complex's insatiable appetite for control, as detailed by independent researcher James Roguski. He points out on his Substack that while the pandemic agreement was adopted, “it still needs to receive a rubber stamp vote during a Plenary meeting.”

The agreement is designed to entrench the influence of pharmaceutical giants and their allies within the WHO, ensuring that future pandemics will be met with the same disastrous policies that characterized the COVID-19 response.

EXCLUSIVE!



I ask WHO Director General Tedros if he would ever support devastating lockdowns againpic.twitter.com/BO1vTi0yk4 — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) October 16, 2022

The accord's emphasis on "equitable access" to pandemic-related health products is a euphemism for mandating experimental treatments and vaccines, regardless of their safety or efficacy, while simultaneously funnelling funds to third-world countries under the guise of "equity," ensuring their economic dependency on Western pharmaceutical interests.

An unnamed attendee of the Virchow Global Health Award Ceremony, a precursor to the World Health Summit, describes what global health entails while wearing a mask outside



Support our work @ https://t.co/DjW3rqCOgm pic.twitter.com/eWttdFGuLs — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) October 15, 2022

The pharmaceutical industrial complex, with its deep pockets and extensive lobbying power, has once again outmaneuvered the public interest. This accord is not about protecting people; it's about protecting profits. It's a power grab that will allow big pharma to dictate global health policy, sidelining dissenting voices and independent research.