Worship as you see fit? Pastor Artur's case proves that isn't true in Canada

In a free country like Canada, one fundamental right granted to citizens is supposed to be the right to worship however an individual sees fit. That belief, however, has been put to the test in times of COVID-19.

What can be learned from the case of Pastor Artur Pawlowski is that in the opinion of government, those who wish to worship must still abide by the rules of man, not of God.

On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, guest hosts Katherine Krozonouski and Andrew Chapados wondered how an idea that is built into our society was thrown out the window so hastily because of COVID.

Speaking about the right to worship in Canada, Andrew said:

I've always been nature that you cannot tell religious people how to worship or how to congregate, I thought that was part of our Charter of Rights and Freedoms. But as producer Mocha would say, it's just a piece of paper, apparently, and can be taken away at any time.

