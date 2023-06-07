BOMBSHELL: Instagram facilitates vast child porn network

THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Jeff Chiu

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Investigations conducted by The Wall Street Journal, as well as researchers at Stanford University and the University of Massachusetts Amherst, reveal that Instagram, the widely used social media platform owned by Meta Platforms, has facilitated the connection and promotion of a large network of accounts openly focused on the production and sale of illicit content involving minors.

In the realm of online illicit activities, pedophiles have found various platforms to fulfill their disturbing interests. While forums and file-transfer services have traditionally been associated with such individuals, a recent investigation by The Wall Street Journal and researchers from Stanford University and the University of Massachusetts Amherst has shed light on a concerning aspect of Instagram's role.

Unlike other platforms that simply provide a space for these activities, Instagram goes a step further by actively promoting them through its algorithmic recommendation systems. This sinister capability of Instagram connects pedophiles and guides them towards content sellers, leveraging its sophisticated algorithms to link individuals with shared niche interests, as revealed by the Journal and the academic researchers, the Wall Street Journal reports.

While largely concealed from the majority of users, Instagram harbors a disturbing presence of sexualized accounts openly showcasing their disturbing inclinations. In their investigation, the researchers uncovered Instagram's troubling facilitation of explicit content searches using hashtags like #pedowhore and #preteensex.

Disturbingly, the platform connects individuals conducting these searches with accounts that brazenly advertise the sale of child sexual material, often portraying themselves as managed by the very children involved. These accounts adopt overtly sexual usernames that incorporate phrases like "little slut for you," further highlighting the alarming nature of their activities.

According to Meta, it has dismantled 27 networks involved in child exploitation over the past two years and intends to continue taking similar actions.

Following the Journal's inquiries, the platform has implemented measures to address the issue further. It has blocked numerous hashtags that promote the sexualization of children, including those with millions of associated posts. Additionally, Meta has limited its system's recommendations for searches related to known terms associated with sexual abuse. The company is also actively developing methods to prevent its systems from suggesting connections or interactions between potentially pedophilic adults.

Alex Stamos, formerly the chief security officer of Meta and currently the head of the Stanford Internet Observatory, stated that effectively addressing even glaring instances of abuse would require ongoing and dedicated endeavors.

“That a team of three academics with limited access could find such a huge network should set off alarms at Meta,” he said, noting that the company has far more effective tools to map its pedophile network than outsiders do. “I hope the company reinvests in human investigators,” he stated.

The Wall Street Journal just published a bombshell story on how the Instagram algorithm connects a "vast pedophile network" using emojis of maps which are code for minor attracted persons, and cheese pizza to designate Child Pornography.



🤔 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 7, 2023

Read the full report here.