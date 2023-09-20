'Yes' campaigner caught spitting on 'No' voter during heated exchange over the Voice to Parliament referendum

The 'disgusting' assault caught on camera goes viral online.

  • By Rebel News
  • September 20, 2023
  • News
'Yes' campaigner caught spitting on 'No' voter during heated exchange over the Voice to Parliament referendum
Remove Ads

A viral video has emerged highlighting the deepening divide over the ongoing voice referendum debate in Australia.

The video captures a 'Yes 23' campaign volunteer spitting in the face of a member of the public who was filming the heated altercation at the time.

The incident, now under police investigation, occurred at 12.30pm at Centennial Park in Cooma, NSW.

The 'Yes' volunteer, immediately denied spitting at the man despite the act being caught on camera.

The man identified the 'Yes' campaigner as Denise Ferris, Emeritus Professor at the Australian National Univesity in a statement to Rebel News

The severity of the incident underscores the fervour and animosity present in the current discourse.

The video, which lacks both pre and post context, shows the Yes 23 volunteer engaging in an argument with the man who alleges the volunteer grabbed his phone and spat on him.

The intense debate surrounding the referendum has sparked tensions in the public sphere. Various prominent figures from the 'Yes' campaign have drawn criticism for their behaviour as the referendum draws near, with some labelling 'No' voters as racists.

Australians will vote on the Voice to Parliament on October 14.

Australia news Real Voice
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
POLL: Do you support the Indigenous Voice to Parliament?

POLL: Do you support the Indigenous Voice to Parliament?

Take the Survey

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.