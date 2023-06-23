Yet another flag flap! In Richmond Hill, Ont., a homeowner has decided to fly the flag of communist China. Why?

Given that we’re less than two weeks away from Dominion Day, one would expect to see a plethora of Canadian flags flapping in the breeze.

So, it was most curious that we happened upon a single-family dwelling in Richmond Hill, Ont., that was flying the red and yellow flag of… communist China?!

Who, in our nation, would be proud of that odious regime today?

Indeed, how much do we loathe communist China? Let us count the ways:

It was ground zero for COVID-19, a virus that killed millions of people and kneecapped the world economy by untold trillions of dollars;

Ongoing human rights abuses;

The ongoing genocide of the Uyghur Muslim minority;

Secret Chinese police stations operating in Canada and several other western democracies;

Numerous allegations of electoral interference in numerous Canadian elections.

This is just scratching the surface regarding the egregious behaviour of China, of course. And it should be noted that while we loathe the regime, this is not the case when it comes to the Chinese people, who are undoubtedly the biggest victim group when it comes to the murderous mandarins in Beijing.

Furthermore, it seems to us that, for the most part, the people of Chinese descent living in Canada are individuals fleeing from communist China to start life anew in a democracy.

So, given all this, why would anyone in our great dominion honour this nation in 2023?

We tried to find out. As we reported from the sidewalk, a man of Asian descent emerged from the backyard. When we asked him if this house was yet another Chinese police station, he chuckled. When we asked him other queries, he responded with a two-word answer: “Go away.”

And we did…

Granted, it’s not illegal to fly the flag of communist China in Canada, nor should it be. Canada is about freedom (even though more and more of our freedoms are under attack by the censorious Trudeau Liberals.)

Yet, to honour a country that is pretty much public enemy number one on the world stage is baffling…

Then again, we’re sure this flag display has the blessing of the Prime Minister. Indeed, it was Blackface himself who said the following 10 years ago: "There's a level of admiration I actually have for China. Their basic dictatorship is actually allowing them to turn their economy around on a dime."

The next federal election just can’t come soon enough…