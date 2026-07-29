York South–Weston PC MPP Mohamed Firin billed taxpayers for Toronto hotel stays

Ontario PC York South–Weston MPP Mohamed Firin charged taxpayers for hotel stays in downtown Toronto despite representing a riding just 13 kilometres from Queen's Park.

Firin claimed $2,379 in "special circumstance" accommodation expenses after being elected in February 2025. Public records show he submitted three claims for Toronto hotel stays, including a $990.89 hotel bill in November 2025.

Ontario's expense rules allow MPPs who live within 50 kilometres of Queen's Park to claim overnight accommodations only in exceptional circumstances, such as severe weather or other situations that make returning home impractical. Firin's constituency office is only about 13 kilometres from the legislature.

Premier Doug Ford's office has said any hotel expenses that did not meet the intent of the rules will be reimbursed in full, although it has not identified which claims will be repaid or when.

PayTheMoneyBack.com will continue tracking which politicians have repaid questionable expenses—and which still owe taxpayers answers.