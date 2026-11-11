‘You could call it a freebie’: Anti-Israel protester accused of breaching bail released on same conditions

Diana Bosco was arrested at Bathurst and Sheppard for allegedly breaking a condition to stay away from the intersection, then left bail court on identical terms after the Crown didn’t contest. Caryma Sa’d breaks it down.

Ezra Levant
  |   November 11, 2026   |   News   |   Be the first to comment

Article by Rebel News staff

Toronto lawyer and independent journalist Caryma Sa’d joined The Ezra Levant Show on Tuesday to discuss the latest arrest of Diana Bosco, a regular at the anti-Israel demonstrations at Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue West in North York.

Toronto police said officers near the intersection at about 12:10 p.m. on Sunday recognized the accused from a previous demonstration. Bosco, 40, was arrested and charged with failing to comply with an undertaking.

Sa’d, who runs ProtestMania, said Bosco was arrested at the Walk with Israel in June and released on conditions that included staying at least 500 metres away from Bathurst and Sheppard. She said Bosco has been back at the intersection more than once since then, but Sunday was the first time police enforced the condition.

Bosco “didn’t go gently into that good night,” Sa’d said, making “various allegations of police brutality” during the arrest, though no charge of resisting arrest was laid.

The intersection has been the site of anti-Israel protests for two years. Ezra himself was arrested there in 2024, after police said his mere presence was upsetting the protesters.

At Monday’s bail hearing, Sa’d said, Bosco was released on the same conditions that had allegedly been breached, plus a $1,000 promise to pay and no surety. The Crown did not contest bail.

Sa’d, who practices criminal defence law, said that is not unusual, and that Crowns should use their discretion sensibly so judicial resources aren’t wasted. But she said the way this case unfolded doesn’t inspire confidence.

“Even when police do that legwork, there’s other parts of the justice system, including Crown prosecutors and their use of discretion, that really, at least in the comment section, I would say are not bolstering anyone’s confidence in the administration of justice,” she said.

“We have that phrase, revolving door justice,” Ezra said. “Here’s someone who literally was arrested again, put up a fight as we saw and was released with identical rules governing her as before she did that. So the whole thing would, you know, you could call it a freebie.”

Ezra argued that protest movements often use people with chaotic personal lives as “cannon fodder,” while the organizers stay out of the frame. Sa’d agreed that most of the arrests she sees involve people who are “emotionally volatile,” possibly suffering from mental illness or otherwise “precariously positioned.”

Sa’d has told Rebel News before that the same activists are behind much of Toronto’s protest chaos. She also recently ran in Toronto’s city election, placing sixth out of 18 candidates, and said she hasn’t ruled out running again.

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Ezra Levant

Rebel Commander

Ezra Levant is the founder and owner of Rebel News and the host of The Ezra Levant ShowHe is the author of multiple best-selling books, including Ethical Oil, The Libranos, China Virus, and most recently, Trudeau's Secret Plan.

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