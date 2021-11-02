'You just must start saying what you think': On scene at the USA National Conservatism Conference

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

Over the weekend I was at the National Conservatism Conference in Orlando, Florida. The event brings together public figures, journalists, thinkers and students here in Florida, one of the most free places in the world today, to discuss how a return to traditional conservatism is not only the best way to unite the nation, but also create cultural and economic prosperity.

While at the event, I ran into some prominent thinkers on the right side of the political aisle.

Watch the interviews to hear what they had to say.

I spoke to a few speakers and participants at the conference about different topics , ranging from China to kids' books.

I asked Dave Rubin about the importance of coming out with your political beliefs and telling others how you feel, and what the merger of Locals and Rumble means to the fight against Big Tech.

I spoke with Benjamin Weingarten, author of American Ingrate: Ilhan Omar and the Progressive-Islamist Takeover of the Democratic Party who chaired a panel called at the conference called "The Challenge of China" which focused on how America won't be defeated from the outside, rather from the inside.

I also spoke with Republican Florida state Representative Anthony Sabatini, who is running for Congress in the 2022 midterms. Sabatini called out "RINO" Republicans in the Florida state legislature for not fighting for freedom against COVID mandates.



