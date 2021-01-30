You may want censorship now... Spencer Fernando and Ezra Levant on Canada's incoming Internet laws

In this clip from a recent episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Spencer Fernando (@SpencerFernando on Twitter) called in to talk about Canadian Heritage Minister Stephen Guilbeault's new initiative to censor the Internet.

Here's a bit of what Spencer had to say:

“Whenever you see a government impose... regulation that's impossible to meet, then I think they want exactly what you're talking about. “...it's both the media and the government who have lost their monopoly, the control on the flow of information and they're panicking and trying to get it back. Regulation and government control is always the way they try to do that.”

