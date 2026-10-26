“F**k you!”: Rebel News crew swarmed in France for filming at Saint-Denis train station
Rebel News journalists Alexa Lavoie and Guillaume Roy were aggressively confronted by men at a public train station in Saint-Denis, France, while reporting on the violent unrest across the country.
Article by Rebel News staff
Rebel News journalist Alexa Lavoie and videographer Guillaume Roy were filming today outside the train station in Saint-Denis, just north of Paris, where people were selling all kinds of goods on the street. The Rebel News team is in France covering the violent unrest across the country.
The moment the camera came out today, the crew became the target.
“As soon as we started filming, people got really aggressive, yelling insults,” Alexa said, as men shouted obscenities at the crew. One man could be seen throwing an unknown object at the Rebel News team, seemingly in an attempt to injure them.
“This is literally insane. This is unsafe,” she said. “We are doing nothing wrong. We are just filming.”
🚨 FRANCE: “STOP FILMING… F*CK YOU”— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) October 26, 2026
I was reporting in the public train station here in Saint-Denis, when I was harassed by migrants. One threw a projectile at me while I was looking away filming.
“STOP WITH YOUR RACIST STUFF”
They then confront me saying they don’t want… pic.twitter.com/8YEz7y9CDK
When Alexa told one man they were in a public space, he insisted she needed permission first. “Before filming me, you have to ask,” he said in French. As she pressed the point that filming in public is legal in a democracy, another shot back: “You’re not a French journalist,” adding that she was a Canadian journalist.
“France has changed a lot,” Alexa said. “People think they can just impose their own culture and laws, when in fact we are in France. We can literally film in a public space.”
Alexa and Guillaume are in France covering the violent unrest that has swept the country. You can support their on-the-ground reporting at FranceOnFire.com.
Alexandra Lavoie
Quebec based Journalist
Alexa graduated with a degree in biology from Laval University. Throughout her many travels, she has seen political instability as well as corruption. While she witnessed social disorder on a daily basis, she has always been a defender of society’s most vulnerable. She’s been around the world several times, and now joins Rebel News to shed light on today’s biggest stories.
COMMENTS
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Bruce Atchison commented 2026-10-26 19:09:22 -0400The next time France is in a jam, let’s not help them. And those are freeloaders, not migrants. Real migrants respect the country they’ve come to.