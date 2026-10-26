“F**k you!”: Rebel News crew swarmed in France for filming at Saint-Denis train station

Rebel News journalists Alexa Lavoie and Guillaume Roy were aggressively confronted by men at a public train station in Saint-Denis, France, while reporting on the violent unrest across the country.

Alexandra Lavoie
  |   October 26, 2026   |   News   |   1 Comment

 

Article by Rebel News staff

Rebel News journalist Alexa Lavoie and videographer Guillaume Roy were filming today outside the train station in Saint-Denis, just north of Paris, where people were selling all kinds of goods on the street. The Rebel News team is in France covering the violent unrest across the country.

The moment the camera came out today, the crew became the target.

“As soon as we started filming, people got really aggressive, yelling insults,” Alexa said, as men shouted obscenities at the crew. One man could be seen throwing an unknown object at the Rebel News team, seemingly in an attempt to injure them.

“This is literally insane. This is unsafe,” she said. “We are doing nothing wrong. We are just filming.”

When Alexa told one man they were in a public space, he insisted she needed permission first. “Before filming me, you have to ask,” he said in French. As she pressed the point that filming in public is legal in a democracy, another shot back: “You’re not a French journalist,” adding that she was a Canadian journalist.

“France has changed a lot,” Alexa said. “People think they can just impose their own culture and laws, when in fact we are in France. We can literally film in a public space.”

Alexa and Guillaume are in France covering the violent unrest that has swept the country. You can support their on-the-ground reporting at FranceOnFire.com.

Help us fund Alexa's mission to France — and keep her safe!

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The mainstream media is still calling it a "student protest." On October 17, town halls across France were stormed and set on fire, about 3,000 shops were vandalized or looted, almost 1,000 police officers were injured and more than 2,500 people were arrested. A Paris synagogue was ransacked.

Rebel News is sending Alexa Lavoie and her videographer, Guillaume Roy, to France on Saturday, October 24, the day the mob says it is coming back for "Act Two." They will be in the streets from the first march to the last tear-gas canister, talking to the police, the shop owners and the rioters themselves, face to face and in French.

Two last-minute flights, a modest hotel and a security detail to keep them safe will cost at least $5,000, and we don't take a cent from the government to pay for it. Please chip in $25, $50 or $100 to fund our independent journalism and bring you the truth from France.

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Alexandra Lavoie

Quebec based Journalist

Alexa graduated with a degree in biology from Laval University. Throughout her many travels, she has seen political instability as well as corruption. While she witnessed social disorder on a daily basis, she has always been a defender of society’s most vulnerable. She’s been around the world several times, and now joins Rebel News to shed light on today’s biggest stories.

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  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2026-10-26 19:09:22 -0400
    The next time France is in a jam, let’s not help them. And those are freeloaders, not migrants. Real migrants respect the country they’ve come to.