“F**k you!”: Rebel News crew swarmed in France for filming at Saint-Denis train station

Article by Rebel News staff

Rebel News journalist Alexa Lavoie and videographer Guillaume Roy were filming today outside the train station in Saint-Denis, just north of Paris, where people were selling all kinds of goods on the street. The Rebel News team is in France covering the violent unrest across the country.

The moment the camera came out today, the crew became the target.

“As soon as we started filming, people got really aggressive, yelling insults,” Alexa said, as men shouted obscenities at the crew. One man could be seen throwing an unknown object at the Rebel News team, seemingly in an attempt to injure them.

“This is literally insane. This is unsafe,” she said. “We are doing nothing wrong. We are just filming.”

🚨 FRANCE: “STOP FILMING… F*CK YOU”



I was reporting in the public train station here in Saint-Denis, when I was harassed by migrants. One threw a projectile at me while I was looking away filming.



“STOP WITH YOUR RACIST STUFF”



They then confront me saying they don’t want… pic.twitter.com/8YEz7y9CDK — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) October 26, 2026

When Alexa told one man they were in a public space, he insisted she needed permission first. “Before filming me, you have to ask,” he said in French. As she pressed the point that filming in public is legal in a democracy, another shot back: “You’re not a French journalist,” adding that she was a Canadian journalist.

“France has changed a lot,” Alexa said. “People think they can just impose their own culture and laws, when in fact we are in France. We can literally film in a public space.”

Alexa and Guillaume are in France covering the violent unrest that has swept the country. You can support their on-the-ground reporting at FranceOnFire.com.