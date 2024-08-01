WATCH: You won't believe the pathetic response from Officeworks after REFUSING to serve Jew

A video has recently surfaced showing a shocking incident at the Officeworks store in Elsternwick, Melbourne. A Jewish man was refused service by an employee who cited her "Pro-Palestine" stance as the reason for refusing to do her job.

In the footage, the man remains calm and respectful, asking if this was the official policy of Officeworks or merely the employee's personal belief. The woke young woman, proudly displaying a rainbow lanyard, responded that she had the right to deny jobs based on her political views.

🚨#BREAKING: Australian-Jew REFUSED service at @Officeworks in Elsternwick (Melbourne) because the staff member identifies as “pro-Palestinian”



Disgusting pic.twitter.com/iTpKbGEmaA — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) August 1, 2024

Despite the man’s attempts to reason with her and request a manager, she doubled down, ultimately asking him to leave the store.

This incident raises significant questions about discrimination and double standards.

Can you imagine the uproar if the situation were reversed, with a religious Christian, Jew, or Muslim refusing service to someone based on their beliefs?

The employee would likely face immediate dismissal and public outrage. However, in this case, the Officeworks employee received only "education and training," while the Jewish customer was offered a mere $100 gift card.

The Jewish man tried to resolve the matter quietly with Officeworks and its parent company, Wesfarmers, but received inadequate responses. Now, he has taken the issue to the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (VCAT) in search of justice.

This case is a stark reminder of the need for consistent standards when it comes to discrimination. Those who claim to champion inclusivity and tolerance must be held accountable for their actions. I'll keep you updated on any further developments in this case.