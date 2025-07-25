You work for Ottawa now: Taxes eat up more than housing, food & clothing combined

Did you know you work for the government more than you work for your own family?

No, seriously—according to the latest Fraser Institute report, the average Canadian family spent 42.3% of its income on taxes last year. That’s more than what we collectively spent on housing, food, and clothing combined, which clocked in at just 35.5%.

Let that sink in. You spend more of your hard-earned pay propping up the bloated bureaucratic machine than feeding your kids, keeping the lights on, and putting a roof over your head—combined.

And no, this isn’t a one-year anomaly. This is a decades-long trend. Back in 1961, families spent just 33.5% of their income on taxes. Essentials? Those used to eat up 56.5% of the budget. But now? Those priorities have been flipped upside down.

This isn’t inflation. This is taxflation.

Over that same period, housing costs went up over 2,100%, food costs rose about 930%, and clothing about 460%. Bad enough, right? But your total tax burden? That’s up 2,784%. Almost triple the rise in housing costs.

But hey, you’re told you should feel grateful.

Grateful for “free” healthcare that you can’t access. Grateful for “infrastructure” that’s collapsing. Grateful for “climate action” that means you pay more to heat your home while China laughs all the way to the coal plant.

Let’s put real numbers to this.

The average Canadian family earned about $114,000 last year. Out of that, $48,306 went straight to the taxman. That’s not just income tax. That includes payroll taxes, sales taxes, fuel taxes, carbon taxes, property taxes, sin taxes, you-name-it taxes. It’s death by a thousand deductions.

Back in 1961, the average family earned $5,000 and paid $1,675 in taxes. And somehow, back then, we still managed to build highways, power plants, and public institutions that actually functioned.

Go figure.

Today, all we seem to build are DEI departments, climate slush funds, and bureaucratic commissions that never met a report they couldn’t delay or skew in favour of the Liberals.

Fraser Institute economist Jake Fuss summed it up perfectly:

“At a time when the cost of living is top of mind, taxes remain the largest household expense for Canadian families.”

Here’s a radical idea: instead of taking nearly half our income, maybe the government could learn to live within its means. Like the rest of us. Instead of growing the state, maybe we start shrinking it.

You know—you’re not actually living in Canada anymore. You’re leasing your life from Ottawa. You earn, they spend. You save, they tax. You build, they regulate. And if you dare complain? They call you a radical.

Well, maybe it’s time to get a little radical—about cutting taxes, slashing waste, and restoring a government that serves the people, not enslaves them through economic dependency.

Because at this rate, the only thing left for your family... is the bill.