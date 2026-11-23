Young men aged 18 to 34 now outnumber young women in 40 of Canada's 41 largest cities, according to Statistics Canada population estimates. Conservative immigration critic Michelle Rempel Garner raised the figures in Question Period on Nov. 19.

"In Windsor, it's 127 men for every 100 women," Rempel Garner said. "That ratio is worse than China's gender imbalance after their one-child policy."

Across Canada, there are 108 young men for every 100 young women, or about 377,000 more men than women in that age group. Victoria is the only large city where young women outnumber young men.

The largest gaps are in Windsor, with 127 young men for every 100 young women, followed by Kitchener-Waterloo at 122, Sudbury at 121 and Belleville at 119.

The national ratio was about 105 in 2016, close to the natural ratio at birth.

Most of the change came from temporary residents. Between 2016 and 2025, temporary residents aged 18 to 34 added about 27,500 men and 12,700 women to Windsor. In Kitchener-Waterloo, they added about 15,600 more young men than young women. Over roughly the same period, study permits at Windsor's St. Clair College rose from about 1,300 to 8,700, and at Conestoga College in Kitchener from about 2,000 to 32,500.

Most of Alberta's cities moved in the opposite direction. According to the same Statistics Canada table, Edmonton's ratio of young men to young women fell from 106.8 in 2016 to 104.9 in 2025. Red Deer fell from 106.4 to 103.7, Lethbridge from 106.4 to 104.0, Grande Prairie from 111.0 to 108.7, and Wood Buffalo, which includes Fort McMurray, from 113.0 to 111.0. Calgary rose slightly, from 103.8 to 104.2, and Medicine Hat rose from 103.9 to 110.7.

India was the leading source country for temporary residents. It accounted for 45.8 per cent of the 834,010 temporary resident applications approved in early 2025, according to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada. A Pew Research Center survey of 29,999 Indian adults found that 87 per cent agreed "a wife must always obey her husband." Eighty per cent agreed that when jobs are scarce, men should have more right to them than women.

Statistics Canada does not break the gender gap down by country of birth, and study permit data is not split by gender. So the figures cannot show how much of the gap comes from any single source country. Rempel Garner's comparison also sets an adult ratio against China's ratio at birth, which peaked at 121 boys per 100 girls in the early 2000s.

China's imbalance has had documented consequences. Human Rights Watch estimates China has 30 to 40 million more men than women, and links the shortage of brides to women and girls being trafficked into China from neighbouring countries. Research published through Stanford found that rising male sex ratios could account for about one-seventh of China's rise in crime. In 2024, China's Ministry of Public Security launched a campaign against cross-border bride trafficking.

In 2018, then-environment minister Catherine McKenna tabled Bill C-69, which required every major project review to include a gender-based analysis. Then-prime minister Justin Trudeau defended the policy at a Regina town hall, saying "there are gender impacts when you bring construction workers into a rural area … because there are mostly male construction workers."

Wood Buffalo and Grande Prairie, both centres of oil and gas work, now have lower ratios of young men to young women than Windsor, Kitchener-Waterloo or Sudbury.

The number of non-permanent residents fell by 154,614 in the year to July 1, 2026, to 2,779,774. Windsor's ratio of young men to young women barely moved, going from 127.4 in 2024 to 127.1 in 2025.