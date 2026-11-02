Youth activists want a $1 billion 'Youth Climate Corps' so taxpayers can bankroll their two-year green gigs

A group of young activists went to Parliament Hill on Monday with a bold economic plan, arguing the government should hand them $1 billion.

The money would go to a government-run "Youth Climate Corps," a jobs program the activists want funded in Budget 2026. To pay for it, they want Ottawa to spend less on oil and gas, artificial intelligence and the military, which they described as bad investments, apparently unlike the paycheques they are asking for.

The group says the Carney government promised a Youth Climate Corps in Budget 2025 and then never got around to launching it. Asked about the $40 million announced last year, one activist said there is "yet to be a public launch date or public information on the program design." Their answer to $40 million going nowhere is to ask for 25 times as much.

Shana Quesnel, a graduate student at Carleton University, said the prime minister doesn't care about young people.

"So far, Carney has not demonstrated to young people that he cares about us. Instead of funding meaningful job creation, he invests in fossil fuel project, AI, and weapons," Quesnel said.

Youth climate activists on PM Carney: "So far, Carney has not demonstrated to young people that he cares about us. Instead of funding meaningful job creation, he invests in fossil fuel project AI and weapons" pic.twitter.com/Fgs9Q4OdnD — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) November 2, 2026

The energy sector Quesnel dismissed employs hundreds of thousands of Canadians, and its royalties and taxes help fund the government she is asking for money. She wants "a billion invested in the Youth Climate Corps, which would create thousands of good green jobs for young people."

When a reporter asked whether $1 billion was a lot of money, a member of the group did the math.

"A billion dollars would fund around 20,000 living wage jobs," the activist said. "We imagine the program to be a two-year contract for young people, so they're able to adequately build skills and jumpstart their careers."

That works out to about $50,000 per contract, and each one ends after two years. What the young workers would do after that, or who would pay for it, was not explained.

Dara Wawatie-Chabot said the real problem was the rich. Wawatie-Chabot called Bill C-39, the government's "nation-building" legislation, "an attack on Indigenous sovereignty" and complained that Budget 2025 put "disproportionate amounts into extractive projects like fossil fuel pipelines and war."

"In Budget 2026, I want to see less money for weapons and war, fair tax policy for the ultra-rich in this country, and real investment in good work for young people," Wawatie-Chabot said.

The activists are asking for less defence spending at a time when Canada is under pressure from its NATO allies to finally meet its defence commitments.

Mila Py, who introduced herself as "a caretaker of Earth and a climate organizer," said she plants trees for paper companies and takes contract work to get by. She then dismissed most of what the federal government spends on energy, defence and technology.

"In Budget 2026, we will undoubtedly see billions of our dollars invested in oil and gas, weapons, and AI under the guise of creating jobs and nation-building. The economics are clear. These are bad investments," Py said.

According to Py, the economics are clear: oil and gas is a bad investment, and a two-year government contract for climate organizers is a good one.

Malaika Collette, a recent environmental studies graduate who leads the campaign, and graduate student Armaan Singh also spoke. The campaign says it has met with more than 100 MPs and staff since January 2024, which may be the most consistent work it has done so far.

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne tables Budget 2026 on November 5. Taxpayers will find out then whether they are paying for this one too.