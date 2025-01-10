YouTube censors Rebel News for showing sexually explicit materials that are found in Canadian schools

Recently, YouTube restricted one of my Rebel News reports involving parental rights, because it showed some of the sexually explicit SOGI “learning resources” that can be found in certain school libraries across Canada.

The social media platform flagged an image from within the book entitled “Gender Queer”, deeming it inappropriate for viewers under 18 and against their “Nudity and Sexual Content" policy.

SHAME! Watch CBC’s Stephen Quinn scoff at John Rustad (and concerned parents) over sexually explicit books in schools.



We’ve added images of some disturbing SOGI approved “inclusive learning resources” since state media won’t show you.

More info at: https://t.co/Jcnpt9jS5n pic.twitter.com/nznbx2uhZD — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) October 21, 2024

Yet, the same content, which includes cartoon porn-like images of a grown man performing a sexual act on a young boy and children engaging in a sexual act with each other, is being made accessible to our kids by an education system that refuses to yield to parents' concerns about the material.

If YouTube deems this content too obscene for minors to see on its platform, why are politicians and educators offering it to children? Especially when the Canadian government’s own guidelines on grooming warn against exposing minors to sexual images or behaviours, yet officials promote these books as part of so-called inclusive education.