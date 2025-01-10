YouTube censors Rebel News for showing sexually explicit materials that are found in Canadian schools
If YouTube considers this material inappropriate for minors to view, why is it being shown in Canadian schools?
Recently, YouTube restricted one of my Rebel News reports involving parental rights, because it showed some of the sexually explicit SOGI “learning resources” that can be found in certain school libraries across Canada.
The social media platform flagged an image from within the book entitled “Gender Queer”, deeming it inappropriate for viewers under 18 and against their “Nudity and Sexual Content" policy.
SHAME! Watch CBC’s Stephen Quinn scoff at John Rustad (and concerned parents) over sexually explicit books in schools.— Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) October 21, 2024
We’ve added images of some disturbing SOGI approved “inclusive learning resources” since state media won’t show you.
More info at: https://t.co/Jcnpt9jS5n pic.twitter.com/nznbx2uhZD
Yet, the same content, which includes cartoon porn-like images of a grown man performing a sexual act on a young boy and children engaging in a sexual act with each other, is being made accessible to our kids by an education system that refuses to yield to parents' concerns about the material.
If YouTube deems this content too obscene for minors to see on its platform, why are politicians and educators offering it to children? Especially when the Canadian government’s own guidelines on grooming warn against exposing minors to sexual images or behaviours, yet officials promote these books as part of so-called inclusive education.
Drea Humphrey
B.C. Bureau Chief
Based in British Columbia, Drea Humphrey reports on Western Canada for Rebel News. Drea’s reporting is not afraid to challenge political correctness, or ask the tough questions that mainstream media tends to avoid.
Featured Stories
COMMENTS
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-01-10 19:41:15 -0500Guilty people can’t handle the truth. This porn is being shown to children but the sexual-grooming thugs don’t want parents to know. Is it any wonder that parents are protesting against rank perversion? Let kids be kids and stuff that porn where the sun don’t shine.