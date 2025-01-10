YouTube censors Rebel News for showing sexually explicit materials that are found in Canadian schools

If YouTube considers this material inappropriate for minors to view, why is it being shown in Canadian schools?

Drea Humphrey
  |   January 10, 2025   |   News Analysis

Recently, YouTube restricted one of my Rebel News reports involving parental rights, because it showed some of the sexually explicit SOGI “learning resources” that can be found in certain school libraries across Canada.

The social media platform flagged an image from within the book entitled “Gender Queer”, deeming it inappropriate for viewers under 18 and against their “Nudity and Sexual Content" policy.

Yet, the same content, which includes cartoon porn-like images of a grown man performing a sexual act on a young boy and children engaging in a sexual act with each other, is being made accessible to our kids by an education system that refuses to yield to parents' concerns about the material.

If YouTube deems this content too obscene for minors to see on its platform, why are politicians and educators offering it to children? Especially when the Canadian government’s own guidelines on grooming warn against exposing minors to sexual images or behaviours, yet officials promote these books as part of so-called inclusive education.

Drea Humphrey

B.C. Bureau Chief

Based in British Columbia, Drea Humphrey reports on Western Canada for Rebel News. Drea’s reporting is not afraid to challenge political correctness, or ask the tough questions that mainstream media tends to avoid.

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-01-10 19:41:15 -0500
    Guilty people can’t handle the truth. This porn is being shown to children but the sexual-grooming thugs don’t want parents to know. Is it any wonder that parents are protesting against rank perversion? Let kids be kids and stuff that porn where the sun don’t shine.