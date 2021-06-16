'YouTube considers me a huge threat, and they should' | Eric Metaxas on The Ezra Levant Show

Eric Metaxas (@EricMetaxas on Twitter) joins Ezra Levant to discuss his cancellation from YouTube. Eric notes that before he got banned, he was actually trying to cooperate with the platform. But they went back and found a video he had posted two months earlier with Naomi Wolf, in which she questioned the implementation of vaccine passports, and banned him over it.

Meanwhile, certain things we weren't allowed to talk about two months ago, like the COVID-19 lab-leak theory, are now becoming mainstream — Jon Stewart even talked about it on Colbert. What will be the next formerly forbidden idea to make its way back to the conversation?

This is only an excerpt of yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show. To watch the full episode, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.