Yves-François Blanchet, leader of the Bloc Québécois ignores questions on vaccine passports

Yves-François Blanchet, leader of the Bloc Québécois, announced that he was going to give a press conference on an urban reserve in Wendake, Quebec.

For my part, I have always felt concerned about the issue of First Nations people, not because my grandmother was Native American, but because I feel that the real questions on the subject are not put forward.

Mr. Blanchet probably wanted to look good on the campaign trail by bringing up indigenous issues.

However, if he really had that much respect for First Nations communities, he would have visited one of the indigenous villages in northern Quebec where running water is still a problem.

He probably would have had more to say than he did at a 30-minute press conference in a posh hotel on the reserve. Watch this report to see what happened.