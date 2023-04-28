YWCA locations across Canada issue statements of support for trans speaker at women's awards

Twitter / FaeJohnstone

By Sheila Gunn Reid Fire Fae! Fae Johnstone, a biologically male trans-identified person formerly known as Zac Johnstone, has been selected by The Regina YWCA as the keynote speaker for the Nutrien Women of Distinction Awards to be held in Regina on May 6, 2023. Send an email

Outspoken trans activist Fae Johnstone is the keynote speaker at YWCA Regina's annual Women of Distinction Awards in Regina on May 6.

The Regina YWCA, a women’s organization with a mandate to eliminate racism, empower women, stand up for social justice, help families, and strengthen communities, hired a biological male to speak on women’s issues.



FULL REPORT by @SheilaGunnReid:

NEW: The YWCA Calgary issues a statement standing in solidarity with the YWCA Regina, amid it being criticized by feminists for inviting controversial trans activist Fae Johnstone to lecture women. Their statement tries to discredit critical feminists & labels them "anti-trans".

Similar statements from YWCA branches across Canada accuse critics of the selection of the trans activist to speak on behalf of women and girls of being "bigots," "hateful," and "feminists."

A statement from YWCA Edmonton in support of YWCA National Board Member @FaeJohnstone and our sister organization @YWCARegina.

After being selected as one of five women celebrated with a special Women's Day edition chocolate bar, Johnstone recently embroiled chocolate company Hershey's in controversy.

Hershey's faces backlash over putting trans woman on candy bar wrapper for International Women’s Day



Hershey's faces backlash over putting trans woman on candy bar wrapper for International Women's Day

"The short spot featured trans woman Fae Johnstone – who it noted is a '2SLGBTQUIA+ Advocate.'"

Johnstone has recently called for action against anti-child transition activist Chris Elston.

The Canadian man Fae Johnstone who became the face of Hersheys 🍫 Women's Advertising Campaign for International Women's Days has issued a call to arms for trans activists to attack Children's Rights Campaigner @BillboardChris and "chase him out of our city."



Fae then mentions… pic.twitter.com/NTP3JeHqWp — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 25, 2023

