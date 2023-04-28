YWCA locations across Canada issue statements of support for trans speaker at women's awards

The Regina YWCA, a women’s organization with a mandate to eliminate racism, empower women, stand up for social justice, help families, and strengthen communities, hired a biological male to speak on women’s issues.

YWCAs Canada issue statements of support for trans speaker at women's awards.
Outspoken trans activist Fae Johnstone is the keynote speaker at YWCA Regina's annual Women of Distinction Awards in Regina on May 6.

Similar statements from YWCA branches across Canada accuse critics of the selection of the trans activist to speak on behalf of women and girls of being "bigots," "hateful," and "feminists."

After being selected as one of five women celebrated with a special Women's Day edition chocolate bar, Johnstone recently embroiled chocolate company Hershey's in controversy.

Johnstone has recently called for action against anti-child transition activist Chris Elston.

  • By Sheila Gunn Reid

Fae Johnstone, a biologically male trans-identified person formerly known as Zac Johnstone, has been selected by The Regina YWCA as the keynote speaker for the Nutrien Women of Distinction Awards to be held in Regina on May 6, 2023.

