ZERO Canadian Heritage employees able to accept Rebel News censorship petition

Rebel News journeyed to the Department of Canadian Heritage to deliver the 'Stop The Censorship' petition to Liberal MP Pascale St-Onge, but no one answered the security call.

A security personnel struggled to reach someone within the Canadian Heritage department willing to come down and face Rebel News with their censorship petition.

Pascale St-Onge, the new Canadian Heritage minister succeeding Pablo Rodriguez, leads a department comprising over 1000 governmental employees, yet no one came to meet with Rebel News.

The petition against Trudeau's censorship laws has been one of Rebel News' largest endeavors. Over 73,000 Canadians have signed it, expressing concerns about the future of freedom of expression and freedom of the press.

Trudeau, who promised to introduce another 'Online Harms' bill when Bill C-36 got shelved during the last snap election, unveiled the new Bill C-63, which is more terrifying than its predecessor.

Bill C-63, also known as the Online Harms Act, will essentially prosecute people over opinions and thoughts. Under this new law, individuals risk prosecution if law enforcement believes they are going to write hateful content, and they can scrutinize all your past publications.

Trudeau's Liberals have pushed Google and Meta to block Canadians' access to online information due to greed, and now they want to censor all dissident voices that do not align with their agenda.

This bill, C-63, is one of the most dangerous ones, allowing radical left-wing activists to file complaints against anyone they find offensive. Democracy is built on diverse opinions and the freedom to express them, even if people disagree.

Censorship laws need to be abolished to allow people to be free to watch and read what they want. Since Justin Trudeau came to power, Canada has transformed into a country where people have become radicalized and polarized. Almost no one dares to voice their true opinions for fear of judgment and losing their social circle and even their jobs.