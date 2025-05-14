Bloc ballot wasn't counted in Terrebonne, prompting potential by-election

Elections Canada is investigating a returned envelope containing a Bloc Québécois vote in the Quebec riding of Terrebonne, where a Liberal MP was declared the winner by one vote after recounts. The returned envelope had an incorrect postal code in the return address.

"We are still working to gather all the facts. We will be able to get back to you as soon as we have more information," the agency told CBC News.

Terrebonne resident Emmanuelle Bossé mailed her federal election vote on April 5, ahead of the April 28 deadline, but received it back on May 2, leaving her frustrated.

"I wasn't the one who got Elections Canada's address wrong on the envelope," she told Radio-Canada. "Elections Canada glued this label on the envelope. I had nothing to fill. I just had to put my vote in there."

Elections Canada acknowledged the apparent error on some return envelopes and is investigating the matter, reported the state broadcaster.

A judicial recount resulted in a one-vote victory for Liberal Tatiana Auguste over incumbent Bloc Québécois candidate Nathalie Sinclair-Desgagné, increasing the Liberal seat count to 170, two short of a majority.

Initially projected to win by 35 votes, then trailing by 44 after post-election validation, Auguste ultimately won 23,352 to 23,351, reported the Canadian Press.

The automatic recount, triggered by the close margin (less than 0.1%), added 74 valid votes and slightly altered vote totals for other candidates.

During a recount, a judge decides on disputed ballots. A Quebec Superior Court recount reversed the initial count, leading to a Liberal victory after reviewing 63 rejected ballots. Recounts are happening in three other ridings.

After a judicial recount resulted in a single-vote loss, Sinclair-Desgagné is considering her next steps.

"Following a judicial recount that caused a vote reversal as spectacular as unexpected, I owe it to myself to evaluate all the options before us," she wrote on Facebook Monday.

"I'll keep you updated on the next steps."

Vanier College professor Ara Karaboghossian suggests the election outcome could still be challenged, citing irregularities as a potential basis.

"It says that if there is any type of irregularity that has an effect on the result, then the person can actually contest," Karaboghossian told CBC in an interview. "The elector can contest. A candidate can contest. It's open to anybody."

In a disputed election, the presiding judge can decide on candidate eligibility and any irregularities, fraud, or illegal practices that influenced the election outcome, as stated by Elections Canada.

Karaboghossian believes a misprint on a self-addressed, stamped envelope could be considered an irregularity, which will be central to the case.

An inconsequential irregularity would be dismissed, but in Terrebonne, one vote mattered. Bossé would still need a legal decision after taking Elections Canada to court.

"This is the interesting part," Karaboghossian said. "We're in uncharted waters." If the court rules Bossé's Bloc vote should count, a by-election would logically follow.

Terrebonne resident and voter Richard Lacas believes a by-election is necessary to resolve doubts about the election results. He stated in a phone interview that without a redo, the riding will question the legitimacy of the outcome and the potential existence of other issues.

Lacas, a sovereignist who voted Liberal for the first time due to their perceived strength against the U.S. in the trade war, would revert to voting Bloc in a by-election. He believes a single Liberal victory wouldn't guarantee a majority.

Falling two seats short of a majority, the Liberals would still lack one even if they hold Windsor-Tecumseh-Lakeshore.

"I wanted the Liberal Party to get in, and [that's] what happened. So after that I'd come back to my old love and return to the Bloc," he said.