DAILY | Woke university gets renamed; Cow face mask cures belching
Andrew Chapados and Lewis Brackpool are LIVE for Rebel News Daily (weekdays at 12 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. MT).
Watch Rebel News
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON SUPERU: Rebel News Daily on SuperU.net
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON ODYSEE: Rebel News Daily on Odysee.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News Daily on Rumble.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News Daily on YouTube.com
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON GETTR: Rebel News Daily on Gettr.com
Send A Rebel Chat
NEW: Rumble now has a tipping function!
You can send TIPS by signing up for an account on SuperU.net!
Andrew and Sheila will be reading Tips from users on SuperU, Tips from users on Odysee and Rants from Rumble!
Follow Rebel News On Alternative Platforms
Rebel News is on Rumble
Rebel News is on Minds
Rebel News is on Odysee
Rebel News is on Bitchute
Rebel News is on SuperU
Show Notes
- Ryerson University in Toronto finally has a new name: Toronto Metropolitan University
- Kids in Ontario are more depressed than before the pandemic due to COVID and climate hysteria
- The taxpayer-funded Canadian Anti-Hate Network wants (surprise, surprise) government regulation of social media
- Justin Trudeau says he didn't give himself permission to break rules
- More tensions are rising between Russia and Europe after Russia announced it'd cut off gas to Poland and Bulgaria
- Amnesty International is crying about Twitter being “toxic” after Elon Musk's takeover
- An investigation into a Tory MP in the U.K. who was watching porn on his phone during a House of Commons is underway
- Google (temporarily) turned off their “newspeak” filter
- Harvard has pledged $100 million to atone for slavery
- A face mask for cows is set to fix the climate, apparently
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T.Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.