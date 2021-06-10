GraceLife takes Alberta Health to court to force return of barricaded church

Pastor James Coates, along with three congregants of GraceLife Church, have filed a court application against the Albertan authorities responsible for barricading their church in an effort to take back the property.

According to GraceLife's legal team,

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms today announced that GraceLife Church (Grace Life), Pastor James Coates, and three church congregants (the Grace Life Applicants) have filed a court application against Alberta Health Services (AHS), Health Minister Tyler Shandro, and Chief Medical Officer of Health, Deena Hinshaw, to force the government to return the building and grounds of the Church.

The church property was fenced off on April 7 when an Alberta Health Services closure notice that was issued to GraceLife in January was enforced by police.

GraceLife has been forced underground in recent months. The church had been holding weekly services that reached fire code capacity of over 600 people. Those capacity crowds were considered non-compliant with health edicts that limit attendance and enforce masks and social distancing.