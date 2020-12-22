HELP REBEL NEWS!

I have a problem and normally I wouldn’t talk about it publicly, but it affects Rebel News and I think I need some help because I don’t think I can solve it, all by myself.

$380,000 DEBT

We have to pay off approximately $195,000 by December 28. And we have to pay off another $185,000 a month later, on January 28. That’s a total of $380,000 and obviously, that’s an incredible burden on us.

Three years ago, when Rebel News was in some choppy waters, we borrowed money from a friendly supporter to help tide us over — it was actually specifically to do more journalism. Our lender was a great guy, who actually was a generous donor to us, too, and a real friend.

We used that money not just to get through the hard times, but to build up our company — including to hire new talent, do great reporting across the country. In many ways, I think Rebel News has never been better.

Now, along the way, my friend who loaned us the money ran into a change of circumstances himself. And he had to sell our loan to a banker — who doesn’t know us, who isn’t a supporter. He’s not a bad guy — he’s just a banker who wants his money back. And under the terms of the contract, he can ask for it back. He doesn’t actually have to renew the loan. And now he is calling in the loan.

WILL YOU HELP?

If you are in a position to replace this loan — or part of it, let me know. Send me an email to Ezra@RebelNews.com. If you are in a position to lend us some money and think 8.5% is a good rate of return, send me a note.

If I were with 99% of the media in Canada, I’d just call up Justin Trudeau, and sign up for his media bail-out. But I’m not a prostitute. I won’t let him buy me. I’d have to agree to be a good Liberal boy, and obey this guy: I’d rather go out of business than take taxpayer money from Trudeau.

So if it’s unlikely that I can find a miracle lender in the next week, and if I won’t go to Trudeau for a bail-out, maybe you can help me. Not with $380,000. But maybe with $38 dollars. Or even $380.

Can you please help me?

If you can help me pay off these two loans, which are due right now. I promise that, in return, we’ll stay focused on what’s important, on what we do best — news, commentary, and activism.

DONATION PERKS

— Your name on a brick on our wall, plus a short message

— Same as above, plus your name on a plaque in our boardroom, next to our YouTube subscriber milestone plaques

— Same as above, plus your name on a special cornerstone, and copies of our books

— Same as above, plus an entire room in our office named after you (e.g, lunchroom, video editing studio)

THANK YOU

We never thought we’d have to repay this mortgage in an emergency. It was always just renewed, year after year. And we could handle paying $2,500/month, like a regular mortgage payment. But then the loan was acquired by a new banker, and he just doesn’t care.

We’ve never done such important work. I don’t want this to knock us off course. Let’s turn lemons into lemonade. Please help rebel news by making a donation below.

Thank you, Merry Christmas, and Happy New Year!

Canadians can donate through e-transfer by emailing donations@RebelNews.com please use the password RebelNews if necessary.

Quick PayPal donations can be made by clicking here.

And you can donate by cheque by making it out to Rebel News and mailing the cheque to:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2

Donate in a Different Currency

Donate with Cryptocurrency